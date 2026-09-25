Lakers Insider Reveals Biggest Problem Entering This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that the risky offseason of controversial moves will work out behind Luka Doncic as the top star. Losing talents like LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard is not a good thing for any NBA team. However, the Lakers decided to invest in younger talents that they believe fit better around Doncic. The problem everyone having to play nearly perfect basketball to contend in the loaded Western Conference.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha shared his belief of the team’s biggest problem this season:

“They don’t have a rim protector if Walker Kessler goes down,” Buha said. “They don’t even have two-way guys. If you look at the two-way guys, those are all wings or guards in the case of [Chris] Manon. So, it’s like if Walker Kessler goes down, the Lakers are either starting Mamu, who might be a little underrated defensively, but he’s not a rim protector. He’s not a guy you want manning the defense for 30 minutes a night, or Kevon Looney.”

One of the biggest moves this offseason was sending two draft picks to the Utah Jazz and signing Kessler to be the new center. Luka reportedly wanted a rim protector, and Kessler is among the best when healthy. Unfortunately, Buha’s concerns about his health are more than fair.

Why Walker Kessler Is A Lakers Concern

Kessler played just 9 games last season in Utah to create concern about his health moving forward. The previous season saw Kessler playing 58 of the 82 games to start his injury prone reputation. Buha added the reserves Sandro Mamukelashvili and Looney are not trustworthy to split center minutes.

The defense of Kessler is also needed to help both Doncic and Austin Reaves. Each player is superb offensively, but neither is considered a great defender against the opposing guards often getting past them into the paint.

Kessler missing any extended periods completely changes the team dynamic and forces them to need elite offensive performances to win. The Lakers are already weak at power forward with Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt competing for the starting spot.

Rob Pelinka Risked His Job With Weak Depth

The Lakers opted to go all in on adding a new center and providing depth for the guard position. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton were the two biggest acquisitions behind Kessler to question why the Lakers didn’t go after taller players.

A reserve big man more reliable than Looney, and another power forward would have been enough to erase most of the questions entering this season. The Lakers will need a lot of luck to have any chance in the West led by the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick talked in depth about this roster fitting better, but overall talent and position depth are pivotal today. The Lakers must have a hot start building chemistry and avoid falling behind in the seeding. A top four seed is needed for any realistic dreams of title contention, which is the goal when you have Luka on the team.