Lakers Insider Reveals Big Starting Lineup Change Team Needs

The Los Angeles Lakers will have some important decisions to make for the team’s starting lineup and could see Sandro Mamukelashvili playing a big part. Lakers insider Ryan Ward commented on Mamukelashvili’s strong performances for Georgia in the FIBA World Cup. The Lakers currently lack depth at forward after losing both starters LeBron James and Rui Hachimura during the NBA free agency period.

Ward shared why he believes Mamukelashvili is a must start at one of the forward positions:

“I don’t think the Lakers can go wrong with Mamukelashvili as the starter at the four spot. He has shown flashes of his potential… in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. There are other options in the squad, with a more defensive focus, like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams. Still, Mamukelashvili seems like the smart move right now.”

Various names could make sense in the forward spots, but it will be somewhat wide open come training camp. The two guards and center spot see those starting roles filled by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. A handful of Lakers hope to have a fair chance of either making the small forward or power forward position in the starting lineup at the start of the season.

Which Lakers Can Threaten Sandro Mamukelashvili’s Role?

Ward believes that Mamukelashvili’s all around play and experience warrant a starting spot. Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt have been rumored to be starting forward candidates due to both having experience with the team and JJ Redick’s coaching system.

The quote from Ward linked Mamukelashvili to the small forward role where he’ll be battling Thybulle and Williams for minutes. However, Ward overlooked the potential of newly acquired free agent Quentin Grimes starting at small forward for the offensive upside.

Mamukelashvili will likely have to outplay most of the forwards named to get his chance at a starting spot. Even if Mamukelashvili doesn’t start games, he will be a huge part of the bench with names like Collin Sexton and the other forwards snubbed from starting. Strong FIBA basketball play and improved three-point shooting in recent years make Mamukelashvili a relevant talent for this team.

Forecasting Lakers Rotation With Mamukelashvili Starting

The idea of Ward would see Mamukelashvili in the starting small forward spot with either LaRavia or Vanderbilt as the power forward, unless the Lakers decide to play small. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard both leaving in free agency opens even more minutes for new talents.

Mamukelashvili entering the lineup would see the following depth chart:

PG: Doncic SG: Reaves SF: Mamukelashvili PF: LaRavia C: Kessler Bench: Sexton, Grimes, Vanderbilt, Thybulle, Williams, Kevon Looney

The Lakers already have a lot of question marks that will require unexpected names stepping up to answer those questions. Everything still comes down to Luka at the end of the day, and which talents can fit best around him. Jonathan Kuminga was the top free agent forward that the Lakers hoped to add to the roster. Another free agent could be signed, but it appears Mamukelashvili and others will have to step up regardless.