Lakers Get Unfortunate Jake LaRavia Injury News Ahead of Clippers Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to make another adjustment to their rotation just two games into the season.

Forward Jake LaRavia has been downgraded to out for Friday’s matchup against the LA Clippers because of a right ankle sprain, ruling him out of the first rivalry game of the season.

LaRavia had initially been listed as questionable after suffering the injury during Wednesday’s 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The setback comes at an unfortunate time for the 24-year-old, who was beginning to establish himself in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

His absence also leaves the Lakers without another versatile forward as they attempt to build on an impressive season-opening performance.

Jake LaRavia Ruled Out After Ankle Injury Against Warriors

LaRavia suffered the injury with 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday.

He appeared to roll his right ankle while moving toward the basket and stayed down briefly before receiving assistance from the Lakers’ medical staff.

He eventually made his way to the locker room and did not return.

Before the injury, LaRavia had delivered an encouraging performance.

He finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and making two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

His efficient scoring helped Los Angeles maintain control of a game that had already swung decisively in its favor.

Afterward, Redick expressed cautious optimism about the injury.

“I’m probably more positive than when it first happened,” Redick told reporters. “But again, he’ll be evaluated.”

The subsequent change in LaRavia’s availability means the Lakers will proceed without him Friday.

There has been no confirmed timetable for his return.

JJ Redick Faces Rotation Decision Without Jake LaRavia

LaRavia’s absence creates an opportunity for several Lakers reserves.

Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Sandro Mamukelashvili could all see adjustments to their playing time as Redick looks to replace LaRavia’s contributions.

The Lakers signed LaRavia to provide complementary shooting, size and versatility around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Those qualities were evident against Golden State.

Now, Redick must find another combination capable of maintaining the team’s spacing and defensive flexibility.

The Lakers are already without Adou Thiero, who continues to deal with swelling in his left knee, and rookie Cameron Carr, who has a right oblique strain.

However, there is encouraging news elsewhere in the backcourt.

Collin Sexton Set for Lakers Debut Against Clippers

Veteran guard Collin Sexton is available for Friday’s game after recovering from a right calf injury.

Sexton missed the preseason and Wednesday’s opener, delaying his first regular-season appearance with Los Angeles.

His return should provide Redick with another scoring option off the bench.

Although Sexton cannot directly replace LaRavia’s size on the wing, his ability to create offense could help compensate for the loss.

The Lakers opened their season behind a dominant collective effort against Golden State.

Doncic recorded 28 points and seven assists, while Reaves contributed 23 points.

Walker Kessler was particularly impressive, finishing with 26 points on perfect 12-for-12 shooting.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a 121-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Friday’s game will give both teams an early opportunity to establish momentum in the Western Conference.

For the Lakers, maintaining that momentum will require another strong performance from their revamped supporting cast.

LaRavia had already shown signs of becoming a valuable piece.

His injury now forces Redick to find a temporary replacement before the young forward can continue building on his promising start.