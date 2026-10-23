Lakers Issue Jake LaRavia Injury Update Ahead of Clippers Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers began their season with a convincing victory over the Golden State Warriors. But an injury that occurred long after the outcome was essentially decided could force coach JJ Redick to rethink his rotation.

Forward Jake LaRavia is questionable for Friday’s matchup against the LA Clippers because of a right ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday evening.

LaRavia was injured with 5:34 remaining in Wednesday’s 127-105 victory over Golden State when he appeared to roll his right ankle while moving across the court.

The 24-year-old needed assistance leaving the floor and did not return.

The injury interrupted an otherwise encouraging performance from LaRavia, who scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while adding two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

For a Lakers team still adjusting to a revamped roster, losing another versatile forward could create an unexpected early-season problem.

JJ Redick Offers Encouraging Jake LaRavia Injury Update

Despite the concerning scene, Redick sounded cautiously optimistic when discussing LaRavia’s condition after the game.

“No update,” Redick told reporters. “I’m probably more positive than when it first happened, but again, he’ll be evaluated.”

Redick also praised LaRavia’s contribution before the injury, emphasizing qualities that don’t always appear in the box score.

“We have a group of guys who do a lot of things that impact winning that don’t necessarily show up in the box score,” Redick said.

“He’s a winning player.”

LaRavia played all 82 games last season, making 43 starts while averaging 8.2 points, four rebounds and 1.8 assists.

His versatility and willingness to defend multiple positions have made him a useful piece alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Now, his uncertain availability presents Redick with an early test of the Lakers’ depth.

Who Could Replace Jake LaRavia in JJ Redick’s Rotation?

If LaRavia cannot play against the Clippers, Redick has several options, although none offers precisely the same combination of size, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility.

Quentin Grimes could absorb additional minutes on the wing, giving the Lakers another capable defender who can operate alongside Doncic and Reaves.

Ziaire Williams also figures to benefit from an expanded role. His length and athleticism could help Los Angeles maintain defensive flexibility against a Clippers team featuring Kawhi Leonard.

Another possibility is using Sandro Mamukelashvili in bigger frontcourt combinations, particularly when Redick wants to preserve size and rebounding.

The Lakers could also adjust their guard rotation.

Veteran Collin Sexton, who missed Wednesday’s opener because of a right calf injury, is no longer listed on Thursday’s injury report, potentially giving Redick another offensive weapon.

His availability could allow Los Angeles to use smaller lineups, with Grimes or Williams moving into more prominent forward responsibilities.

However, those combinations would sacrifice some of the positional versatility LaRavia provides.

Lakers Face Early Depth Test Against Clippers

The injury comes as Los Angeles attempts to build on a strong opening performance.

Doncic scored 28 points against Golden State, while newcomer Walker Kessler delivered 26 points on perfect 12-for-12 shooting.

Reaves added 23 points as the Lakers dominated the second half.

Still, the team’s injury situation is worth monitoring.

Cameron Carr remains sidelined with a right oblique strain, while Adou Thiero is out because of swelling in his left knee.

With LaRavia questionable, Redick could be forced to shuffle his rotation earlier than expected.

For now, the Lakers can take encouragement from their coach’s initial optimism.

But if LaRavia misses time, replacing his production will require more than simply finding another scorer.