Lakers Learn Where Jalen Duren Wants to Play

The Los Angeles Lakers may get an opportunity to pitch Jalen Duren.

That doesn’t mean they’re leading the race.

Just hours after reports surfaced that the restricted free agent center had scheduled a call with the Lakers, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Duren has a clear preference elsewhere.

“To add on here, I’m told that Jalen Duren very much wants to play in Sacramento,” Amick wrote on X.

The update significantly reshapes the Lakers’ pursuit of one of the NBA’s premier young centers as free agency begins.

Kings Emerge as Duren’s Preferred Landing Spot

According to Amick and NBA insider Chris Haynes, Duren has prioritized Sacramento as he explores sign-and-trade scenarios after contract talks with Detroit stalled.

Haynes reported on NBA TV that Duren’s interest in the Kings is genuine rather than a negotiating tactic.

“This is not a leverage play,” Haynes said. “This is real, legit, serious interest on Jalen Duren’s part.”

Haynes added that Duren hopes Sacramento can work out a sign-and-trade with Detroit, potentially centered around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Amick also reported that the feeling appears to be mutual, noting Sabonis is interested in the possibility of joining the Pistons.

Lakers Still Waiting for Detroit

Los Angeles remains involved.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed that Duren has a scheduled call with the Lakers after free agency opens.

However, McMenamin also reported that Detroit remains uninterested in pursuing a sign-and-trade involving its All-Star center.

That leaves the Lakers facing two significant obstacles.

First, Detroit has shown little willingness to move Duren. Second, the player himself appears focused on Sacramento.

Lakers Have Cap Space but Little Control

Financially, Los Angeles is well positioned.

The Lakers are projected to have nearly $50 million in salary-cap space, enough to meet Duren’s reported asking price if a path ever opens.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto previously reported that league executives believe Duren is seeking approximately $40 million annually, or about 25% of the salary cap.

Money, however, is not the current issue.

The challenge is convincing both Detroit and Duren.

Kings Hold Early Momentum

For now, Sacramento appears to have established itself as the frontrunner.

The Kings can offer Duren a starring role alongside their young core, while a Sabonis-centered package gives Detroit an established All-Star if it eventually chooses to negotiate. In contrast, the Lakers do not have an established All-Star aside from Luka Doncic. Despite his breakout season, Austin Reaves was not voted to the All-Star team due to his early-season injury.

The other Lakers star, LeBron James, remains a free agent with his future move still unknown, though he is heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors in a dream Anthony Davis reunion.

While the Lakers remain in the Duren conversation, their scheduled call now appears more like due diligence than a sign they are leading the pursuit.

That could still change.

As long as Duren remains a restricted free agent, Detroit controls the process.

But based on the latest reporting, the Kings—not the Lakers—have seized the early momentum in one of free agency’s most intriguing storylines.