Lakers Make Notable Decision on 2 Young Players Amid Perfect Start

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season with two convincing victories, but two of their youngest players are still waiting for an opportunity to get on the floor.

Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr will miss their third consecutive game Sunday when the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Thiero remains sidelined by swelling in his left knee, while Carr is recovering from a right oblique strain.

Neither player has appeared in Los Angeles’ first two games, and the team has not announced a timetable for either return.

The absences haven’t slowed the Lakers, who enter Sunday’s matchup at 2-0 after defeating Golden State and the Clippers.

Still, the injuries have prevented coach JJ Redick from getting an extended look at two developmental pieces early in the season.

Adou Thiero Remains Sidelined With Knee Injury

Thiero has yet to make his season debut as he continues to deal with left knee effusion, a condition involving fluid buildup around the joint.

The second-year forward missed Wednesday’s 127-105 victory over the Warriors and Friday’s 125-117 win against the Clippers.

Sunday will mark his third consecutive absence.

Thiero appeared in 25 games as a rookie last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in six minutes per appearance.

Although those numbers were modest, his athleticism and defensive potential give the Lakers a player worth developing.

The challenge is finding opportunities on a team with championship aspirations and established veterans competing for playing time.

For now, Thiero’s priority remains getting healthy.

His next opportunity to play could come Tuesday when the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers, although his availability remains uncertain.

Cameron Carr Still Waiting for NBA Debut

Carr is also unavailable against Utah as he continues recovering from a right oblique strain.

The rookie guard has missed both games to begin the season and will remain sidelined Sunday.

Oblique injuries can affect the twisting and rotational movements involved in shooting, passing and changing direction.

The Lakers have not provided a specific recovery timetable.

For Carr, the injury has delayed his first opportunity to experience regular-season NBA competition.

He faces a difficult path to immediate minutes in a backcourt featuring Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes.

However, early-season practices and game opportunities remain valuable for young players trying to establish themselves.

Carr’s absence allows the Lakers to proceed cautiously rather than rush his development.

Lakers Eye 3-0 Start With Jake LaRavia Expected Back

Despite the continued absences of Thiero and Carr, the Lakers have received encouraging news elsewhere.

Jake LaRavia is no longer listed on the injury report after missing Friday’s victory over the Clippers with a sprained right ankle.

The forward is expected to be available against Utah, giving Redick another option in his rotation.

LaRavia scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting during Wednesday’s season-opening victory over Golden State before injuring his ankle.

The Lakers also have Walker Kessler available despite his left finger injury.

Kessler delivered 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks against the Clippers, strengthening his early impact with Los Angeles.

His return to Utah adds another intriguing element to Sunday’s matchup.

The Jazz will be without starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from a right foot injury.

Los Angeles enters the game with momentum after Austin Reaves scored 28 points against the Clippers and Doncic added 23.

The Lakers have demonstrated impressive depth through two games, but Redick still doesn’t have his entire roster available.

For Thiero and Carr, the wait continues.

For the Lakers, the immediate goal is extending their unbeaten start while giving their injured youngsters enough time to recover.