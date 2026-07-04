NBA Insiders Reveal Major Shift in Lakers’ Jonas Valančiūnas Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers may have received their clearest opening yet in the search for a veteran backup center.

One day after reports linked the Lakers and New York Knicks to Jonas Valančiūnas, a new update from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer suggests the Denver Nuggets are eager to find the veteran big man a new home.

According to Stein and Fischer, Denver has continued making Valančiūnas available in trade discussions, with the Lakers’ interest viewed favorably by the Nuggets as they reshape their roster around Nikola Jokić.

The report strengthens the possibility that Los Angeles could acquire one of the NBA’s most accomplished reserve centers without waiting for him to reach unrestricted free agency.

Nuggets Welcome Lakers’ Interest

Stein and Fischer reported that Denver has been exploring trades involving Valančiūnas since the season ended.

Those discussions intensified before last month’s NBA Draft, when the Nuggets shopped both Valančiūnas and the No. 26 overall selection while exploring multiple roster-building scenarios.

Denver ultimately traded that first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the No. 35 selection and two future second-round picks.

Valančiūnas, however, remained available.

Now, according to Stein and Fischer, the Lakers’ continued interest is “certainly welcomed” by Denver, signaling that both organizations could have mutual motivation to find common ground before the offseason moves deeper into July.

Contract Deadline Creates Urgency

Valančiūnas’ contract gives Denver several options.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to earn $10 million next season, but only $2 million becomes guaranteed if he is waived before July 8.

That deadline gives the Nuggets flexibility.

Denver can trade him, keep him as experienced frontcourt depth behind Jokić or create meaningful salary savings by moving on before the guarantee date.

For the Lakers, it also creates a natural timeline as president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka continues searching for a proven backup behind Walker Kessler.

Lakers Still Need Veteran Center

The Lakers’ need at center has only increased over the past week.

After trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles committed to Walker Kessler as its long-term starter while targeting a veteran capable of anchoring the second unit.

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously identified Valančiūnas, Andre Drummond and Kevon Looney as the Lakers’ leading backup-center candidates.

Drummond has since agreed to join the defending champion New York Knicks, leaving Valančiūnas among the most accomplished veterans still available.

During the 2025-26 season, Valančiūnas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while appearing in 65 games for Denver.

Although his minutes declined behind Jokić, his rebounding, interior scoring and physical style continue to make him an attractive option for contenders seeking experienced size.

Europe No Longer Appears Certain

For much of the offseason, Valančiūnas had been linked to a possible return to Europe.

Stein and Fischer reported that the scenario has become considerably less certain.

Leaguewide demand for experienced centers has continued to grow, prompting renewed trade conversations and casting doubt on the expectation that Valančiūnas would leave the NBA.

That shift could benefit the Lakers.

Rather than waiting for a potential buyout, Los Angeles now appears to have an opportunity to engage directly with a team actively exploring trade possibilities.

With Denver motivated, the July 8 deadline approaching and the Lakers still seeking one final veteran center to complete the roster around Luka Dončić and Walker Kessler, Valančiūnas may be moving closer to becoming Pelinka’s next offseason target.