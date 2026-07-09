Lakers’ 5 Jonathan Kuminga Alternatives Emerge

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to pursue Jonathan Kuminga as the final major piece of their offseason.

But if the restricted free agent ultimately chooses another destination, where would the Lakers turn next?

That question has become increasingly relevant as Kuminga continues weighing his options despite weeks of mutual interest with Los Angeles. While Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block recently detailed multiple avenues president Rob Pelinka could use to acquire the 23-year-old forward, Lakers beat writer Khobi Price of the California Post examined what alternatives might exist should those efforts ultimately fall short.

Price did not report that the Lakers are pivoting away from Kuminga or that they have identified a formal contingency list. Instead, he outlined several players who either have drawn previous interest from Los Angeles or fit the profile the organization has pursued throughout the offseason.

The common denominator is clear.

The Lakers are still searching for a wing who brings size, athleticism, defensive versatility and youth to complement Luka Dončić.

Ziaire Williams Stands Out as Lakers’ Top Backup Plan

Among the available free agents, Price identified Ziaire Williams as perhaps the cleanest stylistic alternative.

Los Angeles previously showed interest in Williams after Brooklyn declined the 24-year-old’s $6.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Williams rewarded the Nets with the best season of his career, averaging career highs of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 56 games before a left foot injury sidelined him for Brooklyn’s final five contests.

He lacks Kuminga’s explosive upside as an attacker, but Williams offers length, defensive activity and developmental potential that align with the type of player the Lakers have sought around Dončić.

Veteran Free Agents Could Offer Different Solutions

Price also pointed to several unrestricted free agents who could help address portions of the Lakers’ needs.

Bruce Brown remains one of the league’s most versatile role players despite a quieter postseason. The veteran appeared in all 82 regular-season games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal while continuing to demonstrate the defensive versatility that helped him win an NBA championship with Denver.

Matisse Thybulle would provide perhaps the strongest perimeter defense of the group. Injuries limited him to 30 appearances last season, but he still averaged 2.0 steals in just 16.0 minutes per game.

Ochai Agbaji represents another younger possibility. After finishing last season with Brooklyn, the 26-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 20 games while showing flashes as a rotational two-way wing.

None of those players, however, combines Kuminga’s age, athleticism and long-term upside.

PJ Washington Still Makes Basketball Sense for Lakers

Price also revisited a name that has surfaced in Lakers rumors for more than a year.

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington remains an obvious basketball fit because of his familiarity with Dončić and his ability to defend multiple positions while stretching the floor.

Washington averaged 14.2 points last season and remains one of the NBA’s more versatile forwards.

The challenge is financial.

Washington signed a four-year extension with Dallas in September 2025 and is owed approximately $88.8 million over the next four seasons, a long-term commitment Price suggested is unlikely to align with the Lakers’ current roster-building approach.

For now, none of those names changes the bigger picture.

Kuminga remains the Lakers’ preferred target, and league-wide reporting continues to point toward mutual interest between the two sides.

But Price’s analysis underscores an important reality.

If Los Angeles is ultimately unable to land the athletic forward it has prioritized throughout free agency, there are still several avenues the franchise could explore to strengthen its wing rotation—albeit with players who each address only parts of the formula Kuminga would bring.