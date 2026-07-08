Lakers Get Major Jonathan Kuminga Trade Update From Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga is no longer a question of interest.

It’s a question of execution.

After weeks of reports linking the Lakers to the 23-year-old forward, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of Buha’s Block outlined multiple realistic pathways the organization could use to acquire Kuminga despite operating with limited salary-cap flexibility.

Speaking on The Herd, Buha said Los Angeles continues to prioritize Kuminga as the final major addition to a roster rebuilt around Luka Dončić.

“There is mutual interest here from the two parties,” Buha said. “They have had conversations throughout free agency up to this point.”

The comments provide the clearest roadmap yet for how Lakers president Rob Pelinka could turn months of recruiting into a deal.

Sign-and-Trade Remains the Most Direct Path

According to Buha, the simplest solution remains negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

“The most straightforward way would probably be a sign-and-trade with Atlanta,” Buha said.

That scenario aligns with previous reporting from NBA insider Jake Fischer and ESPN’s Anthony Slater, both of whom reported Atlanta remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade if adequately compensated, allowing Kuminga to preserve his Bird Rights while securing a contract closer to his market value.

The biggest unknown remains Atlanta’s asking price.

“It’s just going to be, how much is Atlanta willing to play ball?” Buha said.

That question could ultimately determine whether negotiations advance beyond mutual interest.

Lakers Have More Than One Option

Buha also dismissed the notion that a sign-and-trade is Los Angeles’ only avenue.

He said the Lakers could instead create additional cap room by moving contracts such as Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million) or Dalton Knecht ($4.2 million) before pursuing Kuminga through free agency.

“They could also do a salary dump and trade some of their players, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, guys like that, to get off some money,” Buha said.

Another possibility would involve combining both approaches—creating additional cap flexibility before still executing a sign-and-trade if necessary.

Buha even identified a third scenario.

Because the Walker Kessler trade has not yet become official, Los Angeles could potentially expand that transaction into a larger multi-team deal involving Atlanta.

“Technically, they could extend the Walker Kessler trade that has not been made official yet,” Buha said. “They could loop in Atlanta and do it that way.”

The comments illustrate that Pelinka still has multiple mechanisms available despite the Lakers’ limited financial flexibility following an aggressive offseason.

Kuminga Remains Lakers’ Top Priority

Buha made one point unmistakably clear.

“So, right now, Kuminga’s at the top of their board.”

That echoes previous reporting from Fischer, who first identified Kuminga as the Lakers’ preferred remaining wing target, and Slater, who reported Tuesday that Los Angeles has continued recruiting Kuminga even after he declined the team’s improved contract proposal.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner, the Lakers are currently exploring a two-year, $20 million contract for Kuminga, believing he is the athletic, two-way wing capable of completing the starting lineup alongside Dončić.

Rob Pelinka Has More Flexibility Than Before

The Lakers have quietly strengthened their ability to pursue another significant move.

Their recent trade sending Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and three second-round picks increased Los Angeles’ tradable second-round draft assets from one to four, providing Pelinka with additional capital that could be included in a potential sign-and-trade package.

The Lakers also possess several mid-sized contracts that can help match salary if negotiations with Atlanta intensify.

Whether Pelinka ultimately chooses a sign-and-trade, a salary-clearing move or an expanded multi-team transaction, Buha’s latest reporting makes one thing clear.

The Lakers are no longer searching for ways to convince Kuminga he belongs in Los Angeles.

They are searching for the most effective way to bring him there.