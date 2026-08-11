Lakers Get Major Jonathan Kuminga News After Rival’s Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has not yet produced an agreement. But a new development in Cleveland could make the path a little less crowded.

The Cavaliers are prioritizing a potential sign-and-trade for Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson over Kuminga, NBA insider Jake Fischer said Tuesday during a Bleacher Report livestream.

“I haven’t heard anything really moving along with Kuminga of late,” Fischer said. “I still think the Lakers could be a fit for him. Cleveland could be a situation for him, but Cleveland is, I think, prioritizing a Peyton Watson effort compared to Jonathan Kuminga right now.”

Cleveland has not left the Kuminga market. Still, its apparent preference for Watson is encouraging for the Lakers, who have made a direct and persistent effort to sell Kuminga on Los Angeles.

Lakers Made Their Kuminga Pitch

Kuminga met virtually with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick early in free agency, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. The Lakers presented Kuminga with a vision of a major role in their reconfigured roster, including a likely starting job on the wing.

That pitch carries real appeal. Kuminga could play alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler in a lineup that would offer him more space to attack and less responsibility to initiate the offense.

Los Angeles needs exactly what Kuminga can provide at his best: a 6-foot-7 athlete who can pressure the rim, run in transition and bring more size to the wing. Doncic and Reaves would handle much of the creation, while Kessler would protect the paint behind him.

The Lakers’ problem is not persuading Kuminga that the basketball situation could work. It is making the money work.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers were looking at a two-year, $20 million offer for Kuminga. Slater later reported that Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, had not embraced the Lakers’ proposal, believing better opportunities could emerge as other offseason moves unfolded.

The Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent. But Los Angeles would likely need Atlanta’s cooperation in a sign-and-trade to offer a salary that better reflects Kuminga’s expectations because of their salary cap constraints.

Cavaliers’ Watson Focus Could Change Kuminga Market

Cleveland had a convincing case for Kuminga.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson worked with him as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant in Golden State. Kuminga trained in Cleveland during the 2025 offseason, and Turner told The Athletic that Donovan Mitchell is a fan of his client.

“Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes Kenny Atkinson, and Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Turner said.

Watson, however, presents Cleveland with a more polished two-way option. The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Denver last season while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

Denver’s original sign-and-trade demand resembled the Walker Kessler return — two first-round picks and two swaps. ESPN’s Shams Charania said the Nuggets have lowered that price to a high-level player and a first-round pick.

That remains a substantial ask, but it has kept Cleveland engaged. James Harden also continues to wait on his Cavaliers extension as the team explores its remaining free-agent and trade options.

If Cleveland ultimately lands Watson, a meaningful Kuminga suitor would move in another direction. The Lakers would still need to solve their own financial challenge, but their strongest case would become more powerful: a starting opportunity beside Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.