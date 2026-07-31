Latest Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Report is Bad News for New Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly offering Jonathan Kuminga the starting small forward role as part of their recruiting pitch.

If Kuminga becomes a Laker, the starting unit will surely add athleticism and defensive versatility, but could lack one critical skill: catch-and-shoot ability.

That’s because Quentin Grimes, averaging nearly 2.0 made threes in his young career, was slated to start at small forward alongside Sandro Mamukelashvili in a stretch-4 capacity. Together, they were expected to complement the dribble-penetration of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, two elite playmakers known for finding shooters.

However, Kuminga potentially taking Grimes’ place completely changes the dynamic, argues Lake Show Life’s Maxwell Ogden.

Lakers Take Big Gamble With Jonathan Kuminga

“Grimes’ defensive acumen and catch-and-shoot efficiency seem to make him an ideal fit for the [starting SF] role, but a recent rumor suggests he won’t be a starter after all,” Ogden wrote, while highlighting that the Lakers prefer to start Kuminga.

The Lakers writer questioned the logic behind the franchise making a four-year $60M investment in Grimes, only to bring the sharpshooter off the bench.

“Paying $15 million per season for a high-level sixth man isn’t necessarily a bad idea, but giving a four-year contract to a player who won’t be starting is a questionable move,” he wrote. “A full-length deal with a player option implies absolute certainty in regard to how a player will fit with a team.

“Grimes, who has yet to play a single minute for the Lakers, was endorsed despite the uncertainty. But was a bench role really what he was endorsed for?”

Lakers Offer Starting Role to Jonathan Kuminga

Further to Ogden’s point, a potential starting unit of Reaves, Doncic, Kuminga, Mamukelashvili and Walker Kessler may be devoid of both shooting and perimeter defense. While Reaves and Doncic are viewed as defensive liabilities, Mamukelashvili earned a similar reputation during his time with the Raptors and Spurs.

As for Kuminga, the jury is still out on whether he can become a quality perimeter defender. He showed flashes during his four-and-a-half seasons with the Warriors, but frequent benchings for dying on screens and missing assignments hindered his growth. Ultimately, the Lakers are gambling on potential over proven ability—a dice roll the Hawks already abandoned when they waived him.

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers have made some guarantees to Kuminga as part of their recruiting pitch for the Congolese forward.

“Sources say that the Lakers would still like to sign Kuminga and make him their starting small forward … provided that the 23-year-old is ultimately willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers’ terms,” Fischer reported earlier this week.

The move may backfire, as Grimes projects to be a better fit next to Doncic and Reaves.