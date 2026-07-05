Lakers May Get Unexpected Help in Landing Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers may have just received their most encouraging Jonathan Kuminga update of the offseason.

Not because the coveted free agent forward is any closer to signing.

Because the Atlanta Hawks appear willing to help make it happen.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Atlanta remains open to either re-signing Kuminga or participating in a sign-and-trade, preserving multiple avenues for the 23-year-old forward’s future.

For the Lakers, that flexibility could prove critical.

After identifying Kuminga as their top remaining wing target, Los Angeles has been searching for a realistic path to acquire one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards despite having little financial flexibility remaining after an aggressive start to free agency.

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests that the path remains very much alive.

Lakers Need Atlanta’s Cooperation More Than Ever

Atlanta’s willingness to entertain a sign-and-trade carries even greater significance given the Lakers’ salary-cap situation.

After adding Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili before acquiring Jaden Hardy in the Deandre Ayton trade, Los Angeles has essentially exhausted its spending power for the summer.

The Lakers now have only veteran minimum contracts left to offer free agents.

That leaves president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka with only two realistic pathways to land Kuminga.

The first is convincing Atlanta to participate in a sign-and-trade.

The second is creating enough cap room through a salary-dump trade before signing Kuminga outright.

Stein and Fischer’s report that the Hawks remain open to sign-and-trade discussions keeps perhaps the Lakers’ cleanest path firmly on the table.

Ayton Trade Quietly Created Another Option

The Lakers also spent the opening days of free agency positioning themselves for the second scenario.

By trading Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Hardy and two future second-round picks, Los Angeles quietly increased its roster flexibility while replenishing its draft assets.

Hardy’s $6 million salary became immediately tradable because he was acquired while the Lakers were operating below the salary cap.

Combined with Jarred Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million contract and Dalton Knecht’s $4.2 million salary, Los Angeles now possesses approximately $22.6 million in matching salary that could be moved to a rebuilding team with cap space.

The Lakers also control four tradable second-round picks, assets that could be attached as incentives in a salary-clearing trade.

No such deal has been reported.

Nor have Stein and Fischer identified a specific framework involving Atlanta.

But with only veteran minimum contracts remaining, a sign-and-trade or a salary-clearing transaction now appears to be the Lakers’ only realistic avenues toward acquiring Kuminga.

Kuminga Still Fits Lakers’ Vision

Pelinka has spent the summer building a younger, more athletic roster around Luka Dončić.

Walker Kessler answered the franchise’s long-standing need for an elite rim protector.

Grimes strengthened the perimeter. Sexton added another playmaker. Mamukelashvili brought frontcourt versatility.

One major need remains.

A starting-caliber wing.

Fischer previously reported that the Lakers have already pitched Kuminga on the opportunity to help Dončić contend in the Western Conference and view him as their preferred option among the remaining free-agent wings.

The 23-year-old’s combination of size, athleticism and defensive versatility makes him an ideal fit alongside Dončić.

Lakers Still Have a Path

Nothing about acquiring Kuminga will be easy.

The Lakers remain financially constrained and must still navigate one of the NBA’s most complex offseason markets.

But Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting offered an important reminder.

Atlanta has not closed the door.

If the Hawks remain willing to negotiate a sign-and-trade—or if Pelinka succeeds in creating additional cap room through another move—the Lakers still have a legitimate pathway to land the player they believe can complete their roster around Dončić.

For a front office that has already solved nearly every other offseason priority, that may be the most encouraging development yet.