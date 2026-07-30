Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Stance Gets Revealing Update

The Los Angeles Lakers still envision Jonathan Kuminga as their starting small forward.

They just aren’t willing to meet every demand to make it happen.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line that the Lakers remain interested in signing Kuminga, but only if the unrestricted free agent is willing to accept a contract structure that aligns with the organization’s long-term plans.

“Sources say that the Lakers would still like to sign Kuminga and make him their starting small forward … provided that the 23-year-old is ultimately willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers’ terms,” Fischer wrote.

The update reinforces that Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not backed away from one of the franchise’s top offseason priorities. It also underscores why negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Kuminga appears content to wait.

The Lakers are refusing to rush.

Jonathan Kuminga Contract Structure is Major Issue

Fischer reported that Los Angeles and Kuminga have yet to bridge the gap over contract length and overall value.

League rules require any player acquired in a sign-and-trade to sign at least a three-year contract, but Fischer wrote that Kuminga has shown little interest in locking himself into a deal he believes falls below his market value.

That sticking point helps explain why a previously rumored framework involving Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap never gained traction.

According to Fischer, league sources said the Lakers and Hawks “never held meaningful discussions” on such a proposal, despite widespread speculation throughout the offseason.

Instead, the larger obstacle remains finding a contract that satisfies both Kuminga and the Lakers while also giving Atlanta enough incentive to cooperate.

The Lakers, however, appear willing to wait if it means preserving flexibility.

Rather than stretching financially or structurally to complete a deal, Los Angeles is maintaining the same position it has throughout free agency: Kuminga fits, but only at the right price.

That patience comes with risk.

Fischer noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers remain firmly in the race, and additional suitors could emerge if Kuminga’s free agency continues into August.

Lakers Still See Kuminga as Missing Piece

Despite the stalemate, the Lakers’ vision for Kuminga has not changed.

The former lottery pick is viewed internally as a starting-caliber wing capable of filling one of the roster’s biggest needs following LeBron James‘ departure.

His combination of size, athleticism and defensive versatility would complement a core led by Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler while giving head coach JJ Redick another downhill scorer on the perimeter.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that both the Lakers and Cavaliers remain in active pursuit of Kuminga, describing him as “a high-level potential starting-caliber player” for either franchise.

For Los Angeles, the appeal extends beyond his physical tools.

At 23, Kuminga fits the Lakers’ effort to build around Dončić with players entering their prime rather than veterans nearing the end of theirs.

The challenge is finding common ground.

Fischer reported that Kuminga’s camp remains optimistic more opportunities — and potentially a richer contract — could emerge as the offseason unfolds. That optimism has only strengthened his willingness to remain patient.

The Lakers, meanwhile, appear equally comfortable waiting.

Their interest has never been in question.

Neither, it seems, has their discipline.

Unless Kuminga becomes willing to accept the structure Los Angeles prefers, Pelinka appears content to let negotiations play out rather than compromise the franchise’s long-term roster strategy for a deal it doesn’t believe is on the right terms.