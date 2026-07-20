Lakers Get New Jonathan Kuminga Update From Team Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, but they appear unwilling to spend what little draft capital they have left to acquire him.

That has become the latest obstacle in the franchise’s pursuit of the restricted free agent.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, momentum between the Lakers and Kuminga’s camp has stalled, with the sides far apart on contract terms and Los Angeles not especially motivated to attach significant draft compensation in the sign-and-trade scenarios required to complete a deal.

Woike reported that while the Lakers have tracked Kuminga since late June, discussions have cooled as both financial and trade-compensation hurdles remain unresolved.

The update offers the clearest explanation yet for why Los Angeles has not been able to convert its interest in the 23-year-old forward into a deal.

Lakers Won’t Force a Kuminga Deal

The Lakers’ pursuit of Kuminga has been one of the defining storylines of their offseason.

After re-signing Austin Reaves, acquiring Walker Kessler and adding veterans Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili, Los Angeles continued searching for a long-term answer at small forward. ESPN insider Shams Charania previously reported that the Lakers still viewed Kuminga as their preferred option at the position even after agreeing to sign Ziaire Williams.

But completing a deal has always depended on cooperation from the Atlanta Hawks, Kuminga’s previous team, through a sign-and-trade.

Woike’s reporting suggests the Lakers have reached a point where they are unwilling to overextend themselves simply to make the transaction happen. That reluctance is especially understandable because Los Angeles has little draft capital left to spend.

The Lakers’ only available first-round asset is a 2032 pick swap, along with three second-round picks they can include in a trade. With no tradable first-round pick available to send outright, attaching significant draft compensation to a Kuminga deal would consume nearly all of the franchise’s remaining flexibility.

Rather than sacrifice those limited assets, Los Angeles appears content to wait.

That patience reflects the organization’s broader challenge under president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka: improving a roster built around Luka Dončić and Reaves without emptying what remains of its future draft cupboard.

Competitor for Kuminga Emerges

Despite the stalled talks, Woike reported that Kuminga has not disappeared from the Lakers’ radar.

Instead, the situation appears to be entering a waiting game.

Kuminga remains the highest-upside option left on the market, and Los Angeles could revisit negotiations if his market stays limited and the cost falls into a range the Lakers consider reasonable.

Woike added that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the team most frequently linked to Kuminga outside Los Angeles, giving the Lakers at least one credible competitor.

The Lakers already signed Williams to a one-year deal to strengthen their wing depth, but the former No. 10 overall pick was never viewed as a replacement for Kuminga’s upside.

Williams provides length, athleticism and developmental potential. Kuminga would represent a much larger bet—a possible long-term starter capable of raising the Lakers’ ceiling alongside Dončić and Reaves.

For now, though, Los Angeles appears comfortable holding its position.

The Lakers’ interest in Kuminga has not disappeared. But with only a little draft capital left, their willingness to meet the current price in both salary and draft compensation may have reached its limit.