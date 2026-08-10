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Lakers Urged to Reject Jonathan Kuminga After Troubling Report Surfaces

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has been put on hold amid the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga.

Kuminga, 23, is still unsigned but remains arguably the most intriguing free agent available. A former lottery pick, Kuminga has generated interest from the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. But no team has come to terms with Kuminga. And it doesn’t appear a deal is anywhere close to getting done. 

The Lakers clearly stand out as a Kuminga suitor with the team needing a starting-caliber power forward. Kuminga’s youth and upside have encouraged the Lakers to pursue the young forward, but the two sides have yet to bridge the gap on a contract figure.

Lakers Should Move Away from Jonathan Kuminga All Together, Says Insider

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors on the bench during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If L.A. lands Kuminga, there are plenty of reasons why many fans would consider this offseason a success despite the departures of multiple key contributors. But ESPN’s George Sedano says the Lakers should steer clear of signing the former Golden State Warriors star.

“The Hawks basically said — like they traded for him and they were like, Nah, we’re good.’ That’s kind of a red flag,” Sedano said. “… If I told you they traded for this young guy and he was making 20-something-million-dollars last year and then they walked away, how would you feel about that player?”

Sedano cited Kuminga’s time in Golden State and reported what he heard from Kuminga’s former Warriors teammates, whose concerns about the young forward would give any team pause.

“Depending on who you talk to with the Golden State Warriors, they will tell you that Jonathan Kuminga’s level of commitment and maturity to the team was not ideal.”

According to Sedano, Kuminga was encouraged to embrace his role alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, much like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole had done before him, with the expectation that playing within his role would eventually pay off financially. Kuminga, however, resisted that approach.

“They would claim that he is more interested in developing his individual game and not fitting into the team construct and structure. … I just feel like it’s a recipe for a mess (for the Lakers). I just don’t think that’s what you want if you’re the Lakers.”

Kumina Might Not End Up in L.A. Anyway

Ever since LeBron James left the franchise, which was June 30, the Lakers have been in pursuit of Kuminga. L.A. may still be in the running for the 23-year-old, but it is beginning to feel more and more like Kuminga will land elsewhere.

Kuminga reportedly turned down a two-year, $20 million offer in July. It was later reported that the Lakers increased their offer to a three-year, $45 million deal. The two sides have yet to come to terms on a contract, and it is looking like they ultimately won’t at any point. 

Kuminga appears to be a strong on-paper fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and his defensive upside and athleticism makes him an attractive target, but it may be time for the Lakers to look elsewhere on the market. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Urged to Reject Jonathan Kuminga After Troubling Report Surfaces

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