Report: Lakers Receive Major Jonathan Kuminga Update as Cavs Step Up Chase

The Los Angeles Lakers have not established a stronghold in signing Jonathan Kuminga this deep into the free agency market.

While there is a genuine interest in Kuminga, no deal has been struck yet. The timing doesn’t do much in favor, as LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers would prompt other teams that missed out on him to explore another addition.

According to the California Post’s Khobi Price, the Lakers would now face competition, particularly from the Cleveland Cavaliers, in signing the much younger free agency wing option.

“The Lakers and Cavaliers remain connected even after James’ decision,” Price wrote. “As previously reported by the California Post, both franchises are pursuing unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had his $24.3 million team option declined by the (Atlanta) Hawks on June 29.”

Kuminga started the 2025-26 season with the Golden State Warriors before ending it in Atlanta. The franchise didn’t want to take his deal moving forward and thus declined it. It doesn’t mean they don’t want him; he can still re-sign, but that would be on the Hawks’ terms.

Kuminga’s camp is reportedly seeking a salary closer to the declined option, which is why a move away is the better option for him. However, getting a team willing to pay that has been a bit of a snag.

Lakers Face Complication as Cleveland Remain “Viable” for Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga would reportedly have no choice but to accept something lower than his expectations. Whether that happens with Los Angeles or Cleveland or anywhere else remains to be seen.

A sign-and-trade is suggested to be the best path in moving him to get a decent deal. The Hawks are open to it and the Lakers are as well, with a scenario potentially involving Jarred Vanderbilt and draft capital. However, L.A. reportedly doesn’t appear to align with the financial and structural expectations set by Kuminga’s camp.

Cleveland, however, is a different story. Not that they are open to offering Kuminga his exact demands, but they have or would have some flexibility after some contractual talks with significant earners like James Harden.

“The Cavaliers remain a viable option for Kuminga via sign-and-trade,” Price added. “How much they’ll be able, or willing, to offer him Kuminga depends, in part, on how much of a pay cut James Harden is willing to take to return to the Cavaliers after declining his $42.3 million player option.”

With the James free agency chapter now closed, the Cavs can turn attention to Kuminga as a wing addition. They have a slight advantage with the forward’s relationship with head coach Kenny Atkinson from Golden State. His agent also has Cleveland roots.

Either way, a sign-and-trade for the Lakers or the Cavs would demand Atlanta’s cooperation in accepting returns.

Lakers Urged to Accelerate Kuminga Pursuit or Risk Losing Him

The Lakers were not in the James sweepstakes, obviously, but just like the Cavs, they would miss out on his veteran wing presence. Kuminga is an organic roster need for L.A. and it is a bit surprising that they didn’t swoop in and lock him to a deal when others were waiting on James.

In their defense, the Lakers sought to surround their core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with frontcourt help first. However, despite an almost complete haul, the roster still looks shorthanded in the small forward position.

“Without Kuminga, the Lakers’ roster has an evident hole for a starting-caliber wing alongside Doncic, Reaves, [Quentin] Grimes and [Walker]Kessler,” Price added. “If they don’t land Kuminga, their paths to a backup option appear to be murky.”

The Lakers would need to push harder if they want Kuminga. His camp doesn’t want him locked into a multi-year deal at a below-market rate. However, any sign-and-trade is at least on a three-year deal.