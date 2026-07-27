Lakers Receive Intriguing Jonathan Kuminga Update From NBA Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga remains alive, but the competition for the coveted forward may be intensifying.

Even after missing out on LeBron James and quickly signing veteran wing Mario Hezonja, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be viewed as a legitimate contender for Kuminga, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

In the latest edition of The Stein Line published late Sunday, Stein reported that Cleveland “began the moving-on process Sunday by quickly coming to terms with Hezonja on a one-year deal and continues to be described as a potential suitor for Hawks free agent swingman Jonathan Kuminga.”

The update underscores that the Lakers are unlikely to land Kuminga without a fight, as multiple contenders continue exploring ways to acquire one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards.

Cavaliers Remain Obstacle for Lakers

Hezonja’s arrival initially appeared to signal Cleveland was pivoting after losing the LeBron sweepstakes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stein’s report suggests otherwise.

Rather than replacing Kuminga, Hezonja gives the Cavaliers additional depth while preserving their flexibility to pursue the 23-year-old, whose combination of size, athleticism and defensive versatility has made him one of the offseason’s most sought-after free agents.

The Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option earlier this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent while retaining his Bird rights. That allows Atlanta to facilitate a sign-and-trade if it ultimately decides to move on.

For Lakers president Rob Pelinka, Cleveland’s continued interest means the market for Kuminga remains competitive.

Why Kuminga Remains Lakers’ Priority

The Lakers have already strengthened their wing rotation by signing Matisse Thybulle, Zaiaire Williams and Quentin Grimes this offseason.

Still, Kuminga occupies a different tier.

His combination of athleticism, defensive versatility and untapped offensive upside makes him an attractive candidate to claim a starting role on a retooled roster built around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler.

In 22 games with the Hawks, including the playoffs, Kuminga averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 made 3-pointer per game while flashing the two-way potential that has continued to draw interest around the league.

Unlike several veteran options available this offseason, Kuminga offers long-term upside while fitting the Lakers’ effort to build a younger core around Dončić without sacrificing immediate playoff aspirations.

Race May Be Heating Up

The Cavaliers also have compelling reasons to remain aggressive.

After losing LeBron to Philadelphia, Cleveland responded by signing Hezonja but has shown little indication it plans to stand pat. Kuminga would provide another explosive two-way wing alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and James Harden, further strengthening a team intent on remaining among the Eastern Conference contenders.

For the Lakers, however, Stein’s latest report reinforces an important reality.

Landing Kuminga has never been simply about convincing the player.

Los Angeles also must outmaneuver a growing list of motivated suitors, and Cleveland appears determined to remain one of the biggest obstacles in Pelinka’s effort to complete one of the franchise’s most significant offseason moves.