Lakers Get Troubling Jonathan Kuminga Update After Rival’s Latest Move

The Los Angeles Lakers made Jonathan Kuminga a basketball pitch. The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to make him a financial one.

Cleveland is actively searching for a trade involving veteran wing Max Strus, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night in The Stein Line, as the Cavaliers attempt to create additional flexibility for their pursuit of Kuminga or Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

That development represents another obstacle for the Lakers, whose interest in Kuminga has not disappeared even as their ability to pay him has narrowed.

The Lakers met virtually with Kuminga one day after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million option in June, ESPN previously reported. President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick presented a vision of Kuminga playing heavy minutes next to Luka Dončić in an open floor tailored to his athleticism.

The vision appealed to Kuminga. The money did not.

Cavaliers Create Stronger Position for Jonathan Kuminga

Cleveland took its first significant step Friday by agreeing to trade Dennis Schröder and cash to Charlotte for Tre Mann. The swap saves the Cavaliers $6.8 million, according to salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan.

After the trade, Cleveland sits approximately $30 million below the first apron and $42 million below the second. The Cavaliers still must complete a new contract with James Harden, but the room beneath those thresholds gives them far more flexibility than the Lakers possess.

Trading Strus could widen that advantage. He is entering the final season of his four-year, $63 million contract and will earn $16.7 million in 2026-27.

“Cleveland remains in active search of a trade to send out Max Strus,” Stein wrote, identifying Kuminga, Watson and Harden as the reasons the Cavaliers want additional room.

Cleveland’s interest is mutual. Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, told The Athletic last month that his client likes the Cavaliers and coach Kenny Atkinson, who worked with Kuminga as a Golden State Warriors assistant.

“Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes Kenny Atkinson, and Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Turner said.

That familiarity, combined with Cleveland’s growing spending power, creates a formidable competitor for the Lakers.

Lakers Need Hawks’ Help to Land Kuminga

Los Angeles used most of its remaining financial flexibility to add Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Those moves strengthened the roster around Dončić and Austin Reaves but left the Lakers well short of Kuminga’s asking price.

The Lakers also have 16 players under contract, meaning another transaction would be required to accommodate him. Their realistic path is a sign-and-trade with Atlanta, which would allow Kuminga to receive a larger salary while forcing Los Angeles to send out matching money.

Atlanta has not been impressed by the Lakers’ potential return that includes Jarred Vanderbilt, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. Los Angeles’ depleted draft inventory compounds the problem. The Lakers cannot trade an outright first-round pick and have only a 2032 first-round swap available until additional selections become movable after the 2028 draft.

Kuminga, 23, averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 36 games with Golden State and Atlanta last season. His size, speed and ability to attack the rim would fill a clear need on a Lakers roster being constructed around Dončić.

Los Angeles can offer opportunity, market and a prominent role. Cleveland can offer a relationship with Atkinson, a championship contender and, if its salary-clearing plan succeeds, considerably more money.

The Lakers’ recruiting pitch has not changed. The competition around it has.