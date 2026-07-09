Lakers Get Jonathan Kuminga Warning From ESPN Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the NBA’s most persistent suitors for Jonathan Kuminga.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that pursuit makes sense.

He just doesn’t want anyone confusing a low-cost gamble with a guaranteed breakout.

Appearing Wednesday on ESPN LA’s Sedano & Kap during the show’s weekly “Windy Wednesdays” segment, the veteran NBA insider urged caution amid the growing optimism surrounding the 23-year-old forward, invoking a familiar lesson from the Lakers’ own recent history.

Before Los Angeles signed Deandre Ayton last offseason, Windhorst cautioned there was a reason the former No. 1 overall pick had become available despite his immense talent.

The Lakers ultimately took that chance.

One year later, they moved on, trading Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy and three second-round picks as they continued reshaping the roster around Luka Dončić.

Windhorst believes that experience should provide context—not necessarily a prediction—as the Lakers continue pursuing Kuminga.

“If you can get Kuminga on a cheap contract, that’s definitely an athleticism infusion,” Windhorst said.

“But I just want to point out about Kuminga… two teams in the last year have moved on from him, and you did not see any team go commit any significant resources to get him.”

Price Determines Lakers’ Gamble

Windhorst stressed that his comments were not an indictment of Kuminga’s talent.

The 23-year-old remains one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards because of his elite athleticism, defensive versatility and the upside that made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Instead, Windhorst argued that the financial commitment determines whether acquiring Kuminga becomes a worthwhile gamble.

“You feel better having Kuminga at a couple million a year as opposed to having him at $25 million a year,” Windhorst said. “That changes everything.”

The Lakers have already demonstrated they value Kuminga more than a veteran-minimum flyer.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner, Los Angeles has explored offering Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract. Acquiring him through a sign-and-trade, however, would almost certainly exhaust their remaining draft capital and require a much larger commitment, with a deal spanning at least three or four guaranteed seasons and an annual salary approaching the $24.3 million team option the Atlanta Hawks declined to exercise before Kuminga entered restricted free agency.

That price difference, Windhorst suggested, dramatically changes how the move should be evaluated.

Untapped Potential Still Comes With Questions

Kuminga’s talent has never been the issue.

Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range in 36 games with Atlanta. Including the playoffs, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 made 3-pointer over 22 postseason appearances.

Yet despite his physical gifts, Kuminga never firmly established himself as a full-time starter with either the Hawks or the Golden State Warriors, who originally selected him with the seventh pick in 2021.

That inconsistency, according to Windhorst, helps explain why teams have remained hesitant to make the type of long-term financial commitment often reserved for players with his pedigree.

Deandre Ayton Serves as a Reminder

Windhorst emphasized that his Ayton comparison is about market value, not playing style.

Before Ayton joined the Lakers, Windhorst warned that multiple organizations had already decided to move on from the talented center despite his obvious ability.

The Lakers believed Ayton’s discounted contract made him a worthwhile bet.

A year later, they pivoted in another direction.

For Windhorst, Kuminga’s situation carries a similar lesson.

“There’s a reason why he would be available for relatively cheap,” he said.

That doesn’t mean Kuminga cannot flourish with a new team.

It simply means front offices have been reluctant to pay him as though he has already become the player many still believe he can be.

Expectations Should Match the Lakers’ Investment

Windhorst also urged patience regarding Kuminga’s long-discussed breakout.

“Getting excited about Jonathan Kuminga has been an annual thing now for like five years,” he said.

“For five years, I’ve listened to how Jonathan Kuminga is going to have a breakout season. I’m just going to wait back and watch.”

He also pointed to Kuminga’s prolonged stay on the market.

“If you’re acquiring a guy two weeks into July,” Windhorst said, “there’s a reason why you’re acquiring him two weeks into July.”

The Lakers continue to view Kuminga as their top remaining wing target because of the athleticism, youth, and defensive upside he could add alongside Dončić.

Windhorst isn’t arguing against taking that swing.

He’s arguing that Los Angeles should take it at the right price.

For a franchise with little margin for error after pushing its chips behind Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, the difference between betting on potential and paying for proven production could determine whether Kuminga becomes the steal of the offseason or another costly lesson that upside alone is never a guarantee.