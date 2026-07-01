Lakers Follow Up Kessler Trade With Coveted Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t stop after landing their franchise center.

Hours after acquiring All-Star center Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade, the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with free agent forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option in the fourth season.

The signing caps weeks of speculation linking Mamukelashvili to Los Angeles and gives the Lakers another versatile frontcourt weapon as they continue reshaping the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves following LeBron James‘ departure.

Lakers Finally Get Their Man

Mamukelashvili had been one of the Lakers’ most frequently linked free agents throughout the offseason.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that league executives believed the versatile big man was headed to Los Angeles, adding that he would essentially replace Rui Hachimura in the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike also identified Mamukelashvili as one of the Lakers’ top priorities after the Toronto Raptors forward declined his player option.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer later reported that Los Angeles had emerged as one of the strongest suitors for the 27-year-old.

Now the pursuit is complete.

Perfect Complement to Walker Kessler

Mamukelashvili’s arrival comes on the heels of the Lakers’ biggest move of the offseason.

According to Charania, Los Angeles acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in exchange for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

Kessler also agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract that includes a player option in the fourth season and a full trade kicker, giving the Lakers the long-term center they had pursued throughout the offseason.

If Kessler brings elite rim protection, rebounding and interior finishing, Mamukelashvili offers a different dimension.

The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a career year with the Raptors, averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from three-point range across 80 games.

His ability to stretch the floor while playing either forward or center should create additional space for Doncic and Reaves while complementing Kessler’s interior presence.

Lakers Address Their Biggest Weakness

The additions of Kessler and Mamukelashvili directly attack one of Los Angeles’ biggest flaws from last season.

The Lakers ranked 27th in the NBA in rebounding, averaging just 41.0 rebounds per game, and routinely struggled to match up with bigger, more physical frontcourts.

Kessler immediately upgrades that weakness as one of the league’s premier rebounders, shot blockers and interior defenders.

Mamukelashvili provides additional size, versatility and floor spacing while giving the Lakers another capable rebounder in the frontcourt.

Together, they transform a position group that lacked depth and physicality for much of last season.

Front Office Sends Clear Message

Lakers president Rob Pelinka has wasted little time reshaping the roster around Doncic and Reaves.

Rather than chasing another ball-dominant scorer after James’ departure, the Lakers prioritized fixing structural weaknesses.

First came Kessler, whom the franchise identified as its long-term answer at center.

Then came Mamukelashvili, one of the market’s most coveted stretch bigs after weeks of reported interest.

The result is a frontcourt featuring Kessler, Mamukelashvili and Deandre Ayton, giving Los Angeles significantly more size, rebounding and lineup versatility entering the 2026-27 season.

For weeks, Mamukelashvili was viewed as a likely fit in Los Angeles.

Now it’s official.

The Lakers have landed one of their longest-pursued free agents while taking another major step toward solving the rebounding and frontcourt issues that plagued them a season ago.