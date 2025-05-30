Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Center In 3-Team Trade Pitch

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is widely expected to be traded in the 2025 offseason, per multiple insiders.

In light of the reports, Sports Illustrated’s Jackson Caudell proposed a wild three-team trade that would send Durant to the Lakers, a large haul of players and picks to the Suns, and a few ancillary pieces to the Hawks to make the money work.

Lakers would receive: Kevin Durant, Terance Mann, Nick Richards

Hawks would receive: Grayson Allen, Cody Martin, Jarred Vanderbilt

Suns would receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Gabe Vincent, Kobe Bufkin, unprotected 2031 first-round pick (via LAL), 2027 2nd round pick (From ATL, via CLE), 2029 2nd round pick (From ATL, via CLE), 2031 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)

The writer argued that Mann, a versatile wing, and Richards, a high-motor rim-running big, would perfectly complement the skill sets of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“While the Lakers have other needs, Durant would fill in seamlessly and would have plenty of scoring opportunities on the floor with Doncic and James, while also helping their defense. In a very tough Western Confernece, the Lakers can’t really afford to stay pat,” wrote Caudell.

Lakers Eyeing Defensive-Minded Players

“Richards gives them another body at center and Mann is a wing player that can fill the voids on the bench,” he added.

Both role players would definitely fit roster needs. The Lakers are said to be aggressively in the market for defensive-minded centers and wings following their crushing 4-1 loss to the Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

In his season-ending press conference, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made it clear that he would try to build a roster around Luka Doncic, who thrives with a specific type of players, especially athletic lob threats and 3-and-D wings.

“It would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” Pelinka said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“I think those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league. There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”

Durant-Suns Split Inevitable?

Interestingly, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst further ignited the Kevin Durant trade rumors on ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 28.

“Kevin Durant, I’m like 98% sure he’s not going to be a Sun next year,” Windhorst said.

“How it works out? I’m about 1% sure [that it will]. There’s going to be a number of teams interested, but some of it is going to depend on whether Durant is a player they keep on a one-year contract or they want to give him a contract extension, which I suspect he’s going to want.”

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been earmarked as an aggressive suitor for Durant.

“It became clear to me in talking to the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline,” Windhorst said on on the “Hoop Collective” podcast, via RealGM.

“At the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished the season, I think, 18-5 and got to the Western Conference Finals. So I don’t want to make it implied that their mindset is still where it was in February.”

Besides Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo is another marquee NBA superstar expected to switch teams ahead of the 2025-26 season.