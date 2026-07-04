Lakers Contact 3-Time NBA Champion After Missing on Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t narrowing their search for a veteran backup center.

They’re expanding it.

After missing out on Andre Drummond in free agency, the Lakers have now contacted three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney as they continue reshaping their frontcourt around Luka Dončić and newly acquired starting center Walker Kessler.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Los Angeles has reached out to Looney, who has also drawn continued interest from the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

The latest report adds another experienced name to a center search that has become one of the Lakers’ top remaining offseason priorities.

Lakers Continue Exploring Veteran Market

The Lakers’ center depth has been decimated after trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Shortly after trading away the former No. 1 pick, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Andre Drummond, Jonas Valančiūnas and Looney were among the veteran centers under consideration.

One option has already come off the board.

Drummond agreed to a one-year deal with the Knicks despite receiving interest from Los Angeles, leaving the Lakers to continue evaluating the remaining veteran market.

Siegel’s report confirms Looney remains firmly in the mix.

Championship Experience Makes Looney an Attractive Fit

Looney brings one of the NBA’s most accomplished résumés among the remaining free-agent centers.

The veteran spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, helping the franchise win three NBA championships while establishing himself as one of the league’s premier screen setters, rebounders and defensive role players.

He joined the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2025-26 season, appearing in 21 games (eight starts) while averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

Although his offensive role diminished, Looney’s reputation as a dependable interior defender and high-IQ veteran continues to make him an attractive option for playoff contenders.

Knicks Could Complicate Lakers’ Plans

Landing Looney may not be straightforward.

According to Siegel, the Knicks remain interested in signing the veteran even after agreeing to terms with Drummond earlier Friday.

New York has also been linked to Jonas Valančiūnas, creating the possibility that the Lakers and Knicks could compete for both of the top remaining veteran centers on the market.

The Lakers, however, may offer the more attractive basketball opportunity.

Walker Kessler is expected to anchor the starting lineup, leaving a clear opening for Looney to serve as the club’s primary backup center.

The Knicks already have Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond atop their depth chart, meaning Looney would likely compete for minutes as an additional frontcourt reserve.

Frontcourt Depth Suddenly Becomes Top Priority

Lakers president Rob Pelinka has moved aggressively to reshape the roster around Dončić this summer.

Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy have all joined the organization as Los Angeles transitions into a new era.

Adding a dependable veteran center suddenly became a top priority.

After losing Drummond, the Lakers have kept multiple avenues open.

Looney now joins Valančiūnas as one of the franchise’s top remaining frontcourt options—and another player the Lakers may have to battle the defending champions to acquire.