Lakers Named Natural Landing Spot for 5-Time NBA All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been directly connected to the Dallas Mavericks’ efforts to resolve Klay Thompson’s uncertain future. They would not need much convincing to make a call if the five-time All-Star becomes available.

California Post’s Ryan Anderson identified Thompson as a natural Lakers target because of their need for dependable shooting around Luka Doncic. The Athletic previously reported that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and continues to own a home.

For now, it is a logical connection rather than an active pursuit. Dallas has preferred finding a trade for Thompson instead of negotiating a buyout, while the Lakers have not entered substantive discussions with the Mavericks.

The circumstances, however, are beginning to resemble an opening Los Angeles has explored before.

Lakers Nearly Landed Klay Thompson in 2024

The Lakers aggressively pursued Thompson when his decorated 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors ended in 2024.

Los Angeles discussed a four-year contract worth approximately $80 million with Thompson. He instead accepted a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas, believing the reigning Western Conference champions offered him a clearer path toward another title.

At the time, Thompson expected to space the floor alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving. That vision disappeared when Dallas stunningly traded Doncic to the Lakers in February 2025.

Thompson’s decision disappointed his father, former Lakers center and current radio analyst Mychal Thompson.

“It was close,” Mychal said after his son selected Dallas, according to ESPN at the time.

Mychal played for the Lakers from 1987 through 1991 and won two championships with the franchise. He publicly acknowledged trying to sell Klay on returning home and playing for the team he followed while growing up.

Klay chose Dallas, but the family connection to Los Angeles never disappeared.

Why Thompson Still Fits Next to Doncic

The Lakers’ interest would begin with a need that has followed Doncic throughout his career: Surround him with shooters defenses cannot comfortably abandon.

Thompson is no longer the elite two-way guard who helped Golden State win four championships. He remains one of the most feared shooters of his generation, however, and made 38.7% of his 3-point attempts during his two seasons in Dallas.

His familiarity with Doncic would also reduce the adjustment period. Thompson already understands how to relocate when Doncic draws multiple defenders and how quickly an apparently quiet possession can become an open shot.

Dallas’ direction has changed under president Masai Ujiri. The Mavericks won only 26 games last season and have begun rebuilding around Cooper Flagg, Sergio de Larrea and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported that Thompson is among the veterans Dallas has been most open to trading.

Thompson will earn $17.5 million in the final season of his contract, making a trade more complicated for the Lakers than a post-buyout signing. Los Angeles would need to weigh his shooting against his age, declining defense and the cost of matching salary.

A buyout would create a much easier path—and competition from other contenders.

There is no Lakers-Thompson deal developing yet. There is only a familiar player, an obvious basketball fit and unfinished history connecting one of basketball’s greatest shooters to Los Angeles.

If Dallas finally makes Thompson available, the Lakers’ interest would feel less like a surprise than a natural second chance.