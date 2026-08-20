Lakers Signing Jonathan Kuminga Now ‘Inevitable’ After Blockbuster NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appear to be in the driver’s seat in the race to sign Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, long-linked as a strong suitor for Kuminga, addressed the position by acquiring restricted free agent Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets. The Cavs can safely be considered removed from the Kuminga sweepstakes.

According to the California Post’s Valentina Martinez, it is only a matter of time before the Lakers land Kuminga.

“Jonathan Kuminga landing with the Los Angeles Lakers seems inevitable at this point,” Martinez wrote. “On Tuesday, it appeared Kuminga had three suitors remaining in his free-agent sweepstakes: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. And on Wednesday, the Cavaliers seemingly took themselves out of contention by instead acquiring Peyton Watson in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.”

Lakers Appear to Be Closing in On Signing Jonathan Kuminga

L.A.’s interest in Kuminga stretches back to the end of June, after LeBron James informed the Lakers he wasn’t going to return to the franchise after eight seasons.

As Martinez noted, the Lakers have appeared to be the best fit for Kuminga all offseason.

“The Lakers have always been the most logical fit for Kuminga, but the two parties haven’t been able to reach an agreement all summer long,” Martinez wrote. “The Lakers initially offered the forward a deal for around $10 million annually under the framing that he’d be starting alongside Luka Doncic in Hollywood. But Kuminga and his camp wanted double that amount, which has since created an ongoing stalemate between the 23-year-old and the Lakers.”

L.A., for its part, hasn’t withdrawn from the race. Having a need for another starting-caliber wing, the team has been determined to get their hands on Kuminga.

“Since the very start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have made it known to Kuminga and his representation that they value his skills and want him as a key secondary player alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported for ClutchPoints. “While they did present a small contract offer to Kuminga in early July, he held out to see what other teams were interested and whether his price would grow from the $10 million annually LA was offering.”

Only One Team Can Threaten L.A.’s Kuminga Chances

NBA insider Jake Fischer believes Kuminga’s suitors have shrunk to either the Lakers or Wolves. When a fan asked Fischer if Kuminga to the Lakers is almost certain, Fischer said the race has come down to two teams.

In a recent exchange with a subscriber, Fischer appeared to suggest that the Lakers and Wolves are the two leading contenders, writing, “Not a lock… but I think it’s a lock between the Lakers or Wolves.”

Where the Lakers have the edge over the Wolves is the ability to furnish Kuminga with a larger contract, Martinez noted.

Both teams offer a strong fit, but perhaps the Lakers’ determined pursuit of him over the past two months is the clearest indication of which team is most prepared to put him in position to succeed.