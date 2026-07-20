Lakers Receive Major Jonathan Kuminga Update After Matisse Thybulle Trade

One of the ongoing storylines of the 2026 offseason is the Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Atlanta Hawks star free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers’ decision to sign defensive ace Matisse Thybulle might have changed both the team and Kuminga’s outlook.

The Lakers and Kuminga have shared mutual interest since the departure of LeBron James, who informed the franchise he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season, ending his run at eight years.

With the Lakers also losing sharpshooting swigman Rui Hachimura in free agency, they have become thin at the forward position. That has pushed L.A. to make a strong push at signing Kuminga, who entered unrestricted free agency after the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team-option.

Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga At an Impasse, But Hawks Forced to Make a Move

Little progress has been made between both sides, causing things to stall, reports The Athletic’s Dan Woike. Even so, the Hawks don’t appear to have many appealing alternatives after acquiring Luguentz Dort. With a full roster and limited flexibility, Atlanta is widely expected to explore a sign-and-trade rather than simply renounce Kuminga’s rights and lose him without receiving anything in return. That’s where the Lakers could benefit.

“Right now, Atlanta is facing — either they sign-and-trade Kumigna somewhere, or they rescind his rights and let him walk, but now you are not getting anything for that asset,” Lakers insider Jovan Buha said in a YouTube video. “So that’s something Atlanta has to weigh … would they trade him to the Lakers, and would they potentially even lower the price now. They can’t really use the leverage against the Lakers … that doesn’t really ring as true right now. I think that’s a thing that’s a positive for the Lakers.”

The Lakers’ initial offer to Kuminga, according to reports, was roughly two years and $20 million, which he declined. Now that the Hawks’ path to retaining Kuminga is likely limited to the midlevel exception — roughly $6 million annually — the Lakers may ultimately become the team he settles on after all.

L.A. Needs a Kuminga-Level Talent to Close Out the Offseason

The Lakers have been busy this summer, but there is still some work to be done.

In their pursuit of Kuminga, the Lakers face competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Buha noted that L.A. remains in the driver’s seat for the 23-year-old forward because the Cavs are in a holding pattern as they wait for James to make a decision. And even if Kuminga chooses the Cavs in free agency, he won’t receive nearly the offer he would have gotten from the Lakers, as Cleveland could only sign Kuminga to a minimum contract or using the small portion of the midlevel exception.

The Lakers have added multiple pieces this summer, highlighted by young star center Walker Kessler, who was acquired in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. The Lakers signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract. In addition to Thybulle, the team also signed Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams and Kevon Looney in free agency.

Kuminga, a former lottery pick, might slide seamlessly into a team working to build a future contender.

Until James makes a decision in free agency, Kuminga will likely stand pat on the open market, as waiting would allow him to better assess his options and give Atlanta a better sense of what direction it wants to take in a sign-and-trade involving the free agent forward.