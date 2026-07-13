Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Gets New Update After Signing Former No. 10 Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed one need Monday by agreeing to a deal with free agent forward Ziaire Williams, but ESPN insider Shams Charania made clear the move does not signal the end of the team’s pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

Charania reported that Williams has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Lakers, adding another athletic wing to JJ Redick’s roster.

More notably, Charania added that Los Angeles “continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward,” indicating Williams’ arrival is viewed as a complementary addition rather than an alternative to the Hawks’ free agent.

Williams’ signing fills the Lakers’ 15th and final standard roster spot. However, that does not necessarily change the club’s pursuit of Kuminga.

As previously reported, the Lakers’ expected path to acquiring Kuminga has been through a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks after the Collin Sexton signing pushed Los Angeles above the salary cap, making a traditional free-agent signing no longer realistic.

Shams’ Update Reaffirms Lakers’ Kuminga Priority

Charania’s latest report arrives one day after NBA insider Jake Fischer suggested momentum behind a potential Kuminga deal had begun to slow.

Speaking during Sunday’s Bleacher Report livestream from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Fischer said negotiations between the Lakers and Kuminga’s representatives appeared to have cooled.

“The Lakers continue to be connected to Jonathan Kuminga, but the longer they don’t come to an agreement on a deal, they being the Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga’s representation, it does kind of seem like the iron is losing its hotness,” Fischer said.

Despite that assessment, Fischer emphasized that the Lakers still viewed Kuminga as their preferred option on the wing.

“We bumped into someone yesterday familiar with the situation who talked about the Lakers’ excitement for what Collin Sexton can bring on the perimeter defensively, but they’re clearly still looking at Jonathan Kuminga as being their starting wing,” Fischer said.

Charania’s latest report reinforces that organizational stance.

While Fischer questioned the pace of negotiations, Charania indicated Los Angeles’ evaluation of Kuminga has not changed. The Lakers continue to view the 23-year-old as their preferred option to fill the opening at small forward despite adding Williams to bolster their wing depth.

Williams Adds Depth, Not a Replacement

The Lakers’ interest in Williams did not emerge overnight.

Los Angeles previously showed interest in the 24-year-old after Brooklyn declined his $6.3 million team option, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Williams responded with the best season of his career, averaging career highs of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 56 games before a left foot injury sidelined him for the Nets‘ final five contests.

The former No. 10 overall pick brings length, defensive versatility and developmental upside—traits the Lakers have prioritized while building around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler.

Still, Williams does not appear to alter the franchise’s larger offseason plans.

Instead, Charania’s report suggests Los Angeles views the signing as a move to strengthen its wing depth while continuing to pursue Kuminga as its preferred starter at small forward.

Whether the Lakers can land Kuminga is another story.