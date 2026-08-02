Lakers Reunite With Kyle Kuzma in Proposed 3-Team Trade to Add Scorer

With the Los Angeles Lakers having too many players on their roster, more moves are on the way. L.A. is still on the lookout for some more frontcourt help.

The departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura left the power forward position vacant for L.A. To help fill the void, the Lakers added Sandro Mamukelashvili and Ziaire Williams, but the team still needs a consistently dependable starter and some more depth.

Of course, Jonathan Kuminga has been a fixture in Lakers discourse for the last month. But if the Lakers and Kuminga are unable to come to terms this offseason, the franchise might have to look in the direction of a reunion.

Kyle Kuzma Back to the Lakers, Anyone?

Another name who has emerged in Lakers speculation is veteran forward Kyle Kuzma, a main piece in the team’s title-winning 2019-20 season. Kuzma was traded from L.A. to the Washington Wizards five years ago, but the door may have opened for a reunion.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Lakers dial up the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers to discuss a deal revolving around Kuzma. Here’s a proposed framework that may suit all three teams:

Lakers receive: Kyle Kuzma and two second round picks (via LAC)

Bucks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a second round pick

Clippers receive: Dalton Knecht and Bronny James

In this scenario, the Lakers take another chance on Kuzma and hope he can deliver consistent frontcourt scoring. Although not much of a defender, Kuzma, who just turned 31, is capable of scoring 20 points on any given night. For the Bucks last season, Kuzma, who was selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 13 points per game in 69 games played.

The Lakers, however, seem to be more focused on landing a player with strong defensive chops. If that’s what the Lakers are looking to add, then maybe Kuzma won’t register on the team’s radar. Still, the opportunity for a reunion might still be there, especially if the Lakers are open to taking Kuzma’s expiring contract.

Search For Wing Support Continues for L.A.

The Lakers have had a transitional offseason. No player who started for the team in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets remains on the roster.

After James, the league’s oldest player, informed the Lakers he was moving on from the franchise after eight seasons, L.A. responded with multiple moves in quick succession.

The Lakers added Walker Kessler in a seismic sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Kessler, 25, is now firmly installed as a long-term cornerstone alongside superstar point guard Luka Doncic. Other moves include signing free agents Mamukelashvili, Williams, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle and Kevon Looney.

The Lakers are still looking to add Kuminga, a former lottery pick, into the mix. Kuminga, who entered free agency after his $24.3 million team-option was declined, has also drawn interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Lakers, it appears they have yet to move closer to an agreement despite weeks of involvement.