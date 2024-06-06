Lakers Could Land $79 Million Coach in ‘What-If’ Scenario: Report

Even with JJ Redick rumored as the clear-cut favorite for the position, the Los Angeles Lakers list of head coaching candidates is growing still.

The latest name will surprise most, as he’s still under contract for five more years as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein says Monty Williams could emerge as a candidate in a pending, albeit unlikely, scenario.

“…There is a what-if scenario circulating in coaching circles this week about Monty Williams,” Stein wrote on June 5. “And whether he could still potentially surface as a candidate if the Detroit Pistons were to part ways with Williams after just one season.”

Williams signed the largest coaching contract in NBA history in 2023. Detroit gave him a six-year, $78.5-million contract.

But the Pistons went just 14-68 during his first season at the helm and have undergone a front office change in the aftermath.

How fast Trajan Langdon, new President of Basketball Operations, conducts business will determine Williams’ eligibility for the Lakers’ job. If he shares a mutual interest.

“Williams’ status with the Pistons remains uncertain,” Stein continued. “And is currently being evaluated by Detroit’s new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon … even though Williams has five seasons left on a contract worth nearly $80 million.”

One season with any roster is rarely enough of a sample size to judge any coach.

If Detroit parts ways with Williams, Los Angeles won’t be the only team to come calling.

Williams Has Seen Success in NBA

For as poor as the Pistons are, not all of it can be blamed on Williams. As head coach of the Phoenix Suns he saw tremendous successes.

The team went 194-115 with Williams at the helm, including a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Perhaps a young team isn’t the right fit for the coach. Detroit boasts a talented roster, yes, but no starter over the age of 22.

Los Angeles may be chalking his current failures up to just that. Williams received rave reviews from most members of his Suns teams when he was fired after a 45-37 season.

His candidacy for the job is a long shot. But the lead-candidate for the job is without any coaching experience at all. So little about the Lakers’ process is orthodox.

Redick is ‘the Leading Choice’ for Lakers

As much speculation as there is about Williams potential candidacy, it appears Redick remains the favorite for the Los Angeles job.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on June 4 that the 16-year NBA veteran is the frontrunner.

“No final decision has been made yet,” Charania wrote on June 4. “And the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage.”

Redick is a close friend of LeBron James. The two host a podcast together titled “Mind the Game.” He’s a color commentator for ESPN, and is calling the 2024 NBA Finals for ABC.

Once that’s wrapped up, and only then, Redick will begin talking with the Lakers.

“My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals,” Redick said on a June 5 episode of the “GoJo and Golic” podcast.

Whether it’s Redick, or Williams, or another candidate like James Borrego, Los Angeles won’t rush the process. Hiring for the hottest coaching seat in all of basketball requires a calm, cold, and collected process.