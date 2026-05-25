Lakers Land Deandre Ayton Replacement in Proposed Offseason Trade with Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers have completed five total trades with the Dallas Mavericks, with the most recent one landing them superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Perhaps the Lakers could look to complete a sixth trade with Dallas over the offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers Land Daniel Gafford in Proposed Offseason Trade with Mavericks

In an article for ESPN, Zach Kram proposed a trade between the Lakers and Mavericks that would send center Daniel Gafford to L.A. in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and a 2026 first-round pick.

The trade could potentially be beneficial for both sides, as the Lakers could land a starting-caliber center who already has some solid chemistry with Doncic, while the Mavericks would add assets for their rebuild around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

“The first sends Gafford to L.A., where he can rejoin Luka Doncic and thrive once more as a pick-and-roll partner and rim-running threat. This deal should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, as they’d address their glaring hole at the center position — which would still exist even if Deandre Ayton exercised his option for next season — with a player who’s a proven fit next to Doncic. Gafford would certainly help the Lakers more next season than any rookie they could draft with the No. 25 pick,” Kram wrote.

“On the other side, Dallas lost a 2028 pick swap when it acquired Gafford at the 2024 trade deadline, but it could recoup some of that value and add another young player here. The Mavericks also would clear future cap space, with Gafford signed for more money and years (through the 2028-29 season) than Vanderbilt.”

The Lakers would probably be open to this trade even if Ayton picks up his $8 million player option for next season, as it would provide them with added depth at a major position of need. Plus, Gafford enjoyed the most productive years of his career playing alongside Doncic in Dallas, so it makes sense that the Lakers might want to try to tap into that chemistry again.

Will Deandre Ayton Pick up his Player Option?

There’s also a real chance that Ayton will decline his option in favor of the opportunity to sign elsewhere in free agency. After L.A.’s season came to a close, Ayton didn’t sound thrilled with his role on the team.

“I came in here with a scorer’s mentality and we don’t really need that,” Ayton said. “We have the best players on the team and the best playmakers. I tiny bit had to break down my game where it’s just rebounding and defending the rim is what the team wanted. It’s not what I want, but it’s what the team wanted to do to progress to wins.”

Ayton has until June 29 to make a decision regarding his player option.