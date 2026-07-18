Lakers Proposed to Land $64 Million Star Forward in 5-Player Bronny James Trade

The 2026 offsesaon is far from over for the Los Angeles Lakers, who remain in hot pursuit of Atlanta Hawks star free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

With nothing materializing on that front, the Lakers might look to package their remaining assets to see what kind of talent they can bring to the table.

Though L.A. has had a productive offseason — highlighted by the addition of Walker Kessler in a massive sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz — the franchise also saw LeBron James and Rui Hachimura depart, leaving the forward position noticeably thin. If the Lakers aren’t able to acquire Kuminga, there might be another move they can make.

Lakers Can Package Bronny James, Other Top Assets for Productive Forward

The day James informed the the Lakers of his plans to leave, the team made peace with knowing it wasn’t going to find another player who could bring equal or similar production. But the Lakers have pivoted and are poised to represent a new brand of basketball next season, which is why pursuing the always-dependable Andrew Wiggins might be an option the franchise looks into.

In a potential trade, the Lakers could package Jared Vanderbilt, Jake Laravia, Dalton Knecht, the younger James and a second round pick to land Wiggins from the Heat.

On paper, the Lakers would be giving up quite a bit for a player who averaged a modest 15 points per game last season. But Wiggins is the kind of two-way star who would be enormously valueable next to a player like Luka Doncic.

Wiggins would slide right in as either the starting small forward or power forward, giving L.A. a formidable five-man lineup of Doncic, Austin Reaves, Wiggins, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kessler. That’s some offense and defense on the floor at once.

In his early 30s, Wiggins has evolved into one of those players who can provide a little bit of everything. He can hit the outside shot, play some stifling on-ball defense, grab a few rebounds and block some shots. He can also be an unsung hero for a championship team, as evidenced by his performance for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Would Miami Deal Wiggins?

The Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month, but Miami had to surrender a ton of depth. By dealing Wiggins in this hypothetical trade, the Heat would replenish a lot of depth and even a draft pick. And, who knows, maybe the team adds the elder James in free agency to fill the vacancy left by Wiggins.



Heat president Pat Riley even said the franchise is hoping to land another plane — referring to James, of course — during Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference Thursday.

Miami might have some interest in acquiring the younger James, especially if it means boosting its chances of signing his father in free agency. There is real pull there.

According to reports, teams in the running for LeBron are opening to trading for his son. Whether the Heat is among those teams is uncertain. It is unclear how much he values playing with his son again, but he probably wouldn’t be opposed to it.