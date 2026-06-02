Lakers Land $166 Million Star Center Next to Luka Doncic in Dream Trade Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are primely positioned to be active in the offseason. The front office is aiming to reshape its roster around Luka Doncic.

A new proposal has the Lakers targeting Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo to boost their championship window.

According to a blockbuster three-team trade idea from Sports Illustrated’s Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman, the Lakers would land Adebayo in exchange for key pieces heading to the Heat, while the Atlanta Hawks receive salary relief.

The proposed deal sees the Hawks receive Maxi Kleber from the Lakers while the Heat get Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht and a top-three protected 2031 first-round pick via the Lakers. The Lakers in turn will receive Adebayo as the highlight of the trade.

Because this proposal was made before the Lakers dealt Vincent at the trade deadline, we’ll swap Vincent for Jarred Vanderbilt in this hypothetical scenario.

“They get one of the elite defenders in the NBA and someone to pair with Doncic, even when [LeBron] James retires,” Caudell and Rohan wrote. “The center position is suddenly a strength for Los Angeles and they improve their team and chances of making a run this season.”

Adebayo would certainly provide interior presence and rim protection, areas in which the Lakers have been vulnerable. In essence, their defense will improve.

Lakers Move for Adebayo

Adebayo, 28, is currently on a three-year veteran extension he signed in 2024. His deal is valued at $166 million and together with a player option, keeps him in Miami until the 2028-29 season.

As one of the higher-paid centers in the league, Addbayo’s salary is at the max level and the Lakers will have to commit significant cap space and assets to sign him.

Reaves is soon extension-eligible, which makes the decision all the more urgent. He is a major piece for any huge trade like Adebayo’s.

“Adebayo is going to get very expensive soon and the deal might not age well,” Caudell and Rohan wrote. “Is it worth moving off of Reaves to land him?”

If the Lakers deem a short-term run at contention worthwhile, they can be motivated to make a move for Adebayo. 28 years is not a career climaxing range, however, the front office will have to weigh whether they are willing to have a secondary star on max money.

The risk might be worth it because Adebayo would solve a huge chunk of their defensive problems as well as some offensive ones too. He brings an improved interior defense and rebounding, and an elite two-way game that the Lakers can benefit from.

Creating Bam-Luka Doncic Duo Will Be Tough for L.A.

A move for Adebayo is not as simple as it seems. A trade proposal is one thing but the major thing has to be the willingness of the Heat to move him. Of all their reported potential movers, their star center is not on that list at least not yet.

Adebayo is Miami’s franchise cornerstone and culture setter under Pat Riley. Moving him will be a major pivot for the Heat, who typically avoid dismantling competitive cores without clear long-term gains.

“Are they really going to move Bam? This move would make them worse this season, and Reaves and Tyler Herro don’t really seem like a great fit defensively together,” Caudell and Raman wrote. “Knecht has also struggled in the Summer League, and ever since leaving for the Lakers in free agency, Vincent has not been very good. This does not seem like a Pat Riley type of move. Reaves is also due a huge extension soon.”

The Heat is also reportedly interested in a big swing for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. They want to pair him with Adebayo which makes it clear that he won’t leave anytime soon.

Miami prefers building around Adebayo rather than trading him away for a package heavy on role players and future picks. Even if a lot of draft assets can tempt them, the Lakers don’t have that much.