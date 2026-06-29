Lakers’ LeBron James Rival Plots Anthony Davis Reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the past year positioning Luka Dončić as the face of their future.

Whether LeBron James remains part of that future has suddenly become one of the NBA’s biggest offseason questions.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Golden State Warriors are exploring an ambitious plan to acquire Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards before making a push for James in free agency, hoping a reunion between the longtime teammates could convince the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to leave Los Angeles.

The scenario remains speculative and would require several moving pieces to fall into place. Still, it represents the strongest indication yet that rival teams believe James’ future with the Lakers is no longer a certainty.

Warriors Hope Anthony Davis Strengthens LeBron James Pitch

League sources told O’Connor that Golden State views Davis as the key to recruiting James.

The Warriors envision pairing James and Davis with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green under coach Steve Kerr in what would instantly become one of the NBA’s most accomplished veteran cores.

James and Davis developed one of the league’s premier star partnerships during their five seasons together in Los Angeles. They guided the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship — the franchise’s most recent title — and returned to the Western Conference finals in 2023 while maintaining a close relationship that has endured beyond Davis’ departure.

The Warriors can also point to another successful partnership. James, Davis, Curry and Kerr helped Team USA capture Olympic gold in Paris in 2024, with James later saying playing alongside Curry felt effortless because they “play basketball the right way.”

Lakers Still Hold the Financial Advantage

Despite Golden State’s reported interest, the Lakers remain in the strongest position to keep James.

Los Angeles can offer James significantly more money than any rival. Leaguewide expectation, however, is that the Lakers will first use their financial flexibility to continue reshaping the roster around new franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić before determining what contract they ultimately present to the 41-year-old superstar.

That uncertainty has fueled speculation around the league.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported last week that the Lakers had not yet made James a contract offer as free agency approached. James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, later said “10 to 12 teams” have contacted Klutch Sports to express interest should the four-time MVP decide to leave Los Angeles.

Warriors Have Monitored LeBron James for Months

Golden State’s interest did not emerge overnight.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported that the Warriors have been preparing for months to pursue James if he seriously considers leaving the Lakers.

According to Stein and Fischer, Golden State believes remaining in California could strengthen its recruiting pitch, allowing James and his family to stay close to the Los Angeles home they have established during his eight seasons with the Lakers.

The Warriors are also expected to remain active elsewhere in free agency rather than allowing their offseason to hinge solely on James’ decision.

Anthony Davis Trade Remains Biggest Obstacle

The biggest challenge may not be convincing James.

It may be acquiring Davis.

Any realistic trade would almost certainly require Golden State to send Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract to Washington along with significant draft compensation.

The Wizards, however, have repeatedly indicated they want Davis to remain with the franchise after pairing him with Trae Young. General manager Will Dawkins recently said both sides are expected to discuss a long-term extension later this summer, with Davis becoming eligible Aug. 6 for a four-year, $275 million extension.

Moving Davis before then would delay his eligibility for that contract, giving Washington little incentive to engage in trade talks unless overwhelmed by an offer.

Lakers Still Control LeBron James’ Next Move

For all the outside speculation, the Lakers still possess advantages no rival can fully match.

James has built his life in Los Angeles over the past eight seasons, his son Bronny James remains in the organization, and the franchise is constructing its next championship window around Dončić while hoping James remains part of that pursuit.

Golden State’s reported interest nevertheless underscores the stakes facing the Lakers this summer.

The Warriors have aggressively pursued stars including Kevin Durant, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent years. Now, with Curry’s championship window narrowing, they appear prepared to explore perhaps their boldest swing yet.

Whether that pursuit materializes or not, it serves as a reminder that for the first time since James arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, the Lakers may have to fend off a serious challenger for the face of their franchise.