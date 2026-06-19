Lakers Proposed to Land $209 Million Young Spurs Duo for LeBron, Bronny James

While LeBron James has not requested a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers, his future with the franchise isn’t nailed down, as he enters a critical offseason phase.

James, 41, opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. While there may be strong feelings that he remains in L.A., the veteran star may look at other options as well.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck, there is an option involving the San Antonio Spurs, one that could prove beneficial for all parties involved.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would send James and Bronny James to San Antonio in exchange for Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

This package deal for the James duo isn’t outlandish, as the Spurs, fresh off an NBA Finals loss, will seek to continue contention by adding a veteran presence around Victor Wembanyama.

Also, it is reportedly expected that any team trading for James will have to include his son as well.

How the Lakers Could Make a Trade Work

The Lakers are pivoting into a full Doncic era, which is why James may seek another option. He doesn’t hold a grudge playing the third option due to his age; however, for him to stay and for the Lakers to add other strong pieces, it has to be on a reduced contract.

The Lakers will be able to accommodate the incoming pieces from San Antonio if James’ space is cleared.

Vassell, 25, has established himself as a regular for the Spurs. He has a decent upside as a secondary scoring option, but his numbers have toned down in recent seasons with Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox added to the roster.

San Antonio may be open to moving Vassell for the right returns.

“Vassell is entering the second season of a five-year, $135 million contract, and while the Spurs would likely rather trade him away for a star they can keep long-term, he would be a necessary sacrifice if they really wanted to bring in James for the end of his career,” Struck wrote.

The possible downside with Vassell is that he may not represent the best option for a pure win-now pivot for L.A., his long-term value could be a good shout for a trade.

Johnson, the current Sixth Man of the Year, is a reliable role player on a friendly contract. He can add secondary creation to the roster and is also a possible long-term addition, being only 26-years-old.

L.A. could use the freed space to pursue additional veterans or avoid second-apron penalties, all while integrating the new wings into a system built for Doncic’s playmaking.

How Vassell And Johnson Bolster The Lakers Even Without LeBron James

The Lakers are not hiding their intent to make aggressive moves this offseason. A pair of Spurs stars could be a welcome approach considering that they just helped the franchise to a first Finals appearance since 2014.

Both Vassell and Johnson are in their mid to late 20s, but they have been seasoned in the league.

Vassell, in his peak season in 2023-24, averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Keldon, in his peak season, averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Both stars have been at San Antonio ever since and formed part of the core that ushered in the Wembanyama era.

With Doncic as the primary ball handler for the Lakers, Vassell can slide into the secondary creation role, while Johnson could be deployed as a strong presence from the bench or even from the start.





