Lakers Get Final Message From LeBron James After 76ers Decision

LeBron James made it a point to shout out all three of his former franchises — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers — while announcing the move to Philadelphia 76ers as the “Final Decision” of his NBA career.

“Thank you LA,” James wrote in his parting message to Lakers fans in an elaborate statement that explained his decision to sign a two-year deal with the Sixers.

James had previously also thanked the Lakers organization and fanbase when he decided to leave the Purple & Gold and test free agency.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑,” James wrote in response to the Lakers thanking him for eight years of service.

Lakers Move on to New Era

Losing a player of LeBron James’s caliber hurts, but the vibe around the Lakers and their fanbase is clear: it’s time to embrace a new beginning in the Luka Doncic era. That sentiment was shared by Lakers legend Derek Fisher, who claimed that the fanbase was ecstatic about James’ departure.

“A lot of people in LA didn’t love LeBron’s time here,” Fisher said this month. “And it’s been confusing to me, the reaction to him deciding not to return to LA. A lot of people have celebrated and almost had a parade like it’s the greatest thing ever.”

Why LeBron James Chose 76ers

According to multiple insiders, LeBron James felt that the Sixers gave him his best shot at pursuing his fifth NBA championship. The 41-year-old star made that much clear in his “Last Decision” statement when he made it clear his move was angled towards pursuing another ring, and not to appease family or to chase money.

Interestingly, James revealed that he strongly considered retirement after playing his last game with the Lakers in May, when the Oklahoma City Thunder swept JJ Redick’s squad in the postseason. He ultimately chose to return because of his love for the game.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he began. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love.”

“This game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” he continued. “The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

James, who inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers, all but confirmed that he will retire in Philadelphia as he called his latest move his “Last Decision.”

“This is my last decision,” he declared.