Lakers Get Concerning LeBron James Update Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers may be on the verge of losing free agent forward LeBron James this offseason.

On Wednesday, James turned heads when he liked an Instagram post from a fan who implored him to “Come Home” to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The post came less than 24 hours after the Cavaliers blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Many believe James could be the missing piece that propels the Cavs to an NBA title.

James, 41, is expected to either return to the Lakers for a ninth season or sign with either the Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors, per multiple insiders.

LeBron James Retirement Plans

If James does return to Cleveland, it could signal his intention to possibly play his farewell season with his hometown franchise before riding off into the sunset.

Although James was non-commital about his plans after the Lakers’ season ended this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania expects “The King” to play at least one more season.

“All the indications I’ve gotten over the course of the year is that he’s going to play one more season,” Charania told “Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday.

“The where? The how much of it all? That’s all obviously going to be a factor. Is it going to be Los Angeles? That’s got to probably be his preference. … The Lakers have made clear they want him back.”

LeBron James to Leave Lakers?

Earlier this year, several insiders suggested that the Cavaliers and the NBA are preparing for a “retirement tour for the ages” for James in the 2026-27 season.

“I certainly don’t know what he’s going to do,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said of James in February.

“I know what the rampant speculation is around the league, and that is this summer there’s going to be a reunion and potentially a retirement tour for the ages back home again with the Cleveland Cavaliers next year.”

At the time, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell also addressed the rumors of James returning to Cleveland for a final season.

“As a Bron fan, to be able to be a teammate would obviously be special, but that’s not something that’s [in] my control,” Mitchell said.

“I control what we got here,” he continued. “There’s always going to be reports. It’s natural, and it’s going to be a thing. But at the end of the day, my main focus right now is trying to get this championship. Whatever happens, it happens. That’s not up to me.”

The LeBron James to Cavs rumors died down after the Lakers ended the season on a high and surprisingly advanced to the second round of the playoffs despite several injuries. However, if the Cavaliers fall short in the Eastern Conference Finals, those rumors are expected to gather momentum once again.

The Lakers enter a busy offseason as they deal with the free agency of James, Austin Reaves (UFA), Rui Hachimura (UFA), Luke Kennard (UFA), Jaxon Hayes (UFA), Deandre Ayton (Player Option) and Marcus Smart (Player Option).