NBA Insider Gives Clear Date On LeBron James’ Retirement Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to re-sign LeBron James in free agency this summer, but no one knows when exactly he intends to retire. Some fans have feared that James may retire this summer without announcing it ahead of time or wanting a retirement tour. However, enough things are working in the favor of him returning for at least one more season.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared the following about LeBron during an interview with the Rich Eisen Show:

“All the indications I’ve gotten over the course of the year is that he’s going to play one more season. The where? The how much of it all? That’s all obviously going to be a factor. Is it going to be Los Angeles? That’s got to probably be his preference. … The Lakers have made clear they want him back.”

Charania made it clear that he has heard that James is returning next season, but he used the vocabulary of “one more season.” LeBron retiring after next year makes sense and could present the end to a legendary career. However, no one has confirmed anything about James’ plans yet to make this report quite interesting. Time will tell if LeBron announces a retirement season to give the NBA world a chance to celebrate him.

Why Lakers Have Best Chance At Keeping LeBron

The offseason will see multiple teams looking at signing LeBron once he officially enters free agency. Charania listed the Lakers as his preference to continue playing in Los Angeles for his comfort level since he’s spent almost a decade with the franchise.

Making another move to join the Golden State Warriors or return to the Cleveland Cavaliers would require fitting into an entirely new locker room. James will only have one year to get acclimated and try to make a run at one more NBA Championship before retirement.

The Lakers give him help with Luka Doncic and likely Austin Reaves on the roster as a big three. Money to spend will see them also keeping and adding new talents to improve the overall depth. Expect LeBron to re-sign with the Lakers, if he indeed is only playing one more season.

NBA Would Likely Have Historic LeBron Retirement Tour

History has shown only a few names getting the treatment of a beloved retirement tour. Recent memory featured instances of Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dwyane Wade all having their final years full of road teams celebrating them at every stop.

Michael Jordan received similar treatment when he retired for his final season in the league with the Washington Wizards. LeBron is certainly going to get the same appreciation from fans and teams across the league if he announces his retirement season ahead of time.

Charania believes that next season will be the final year for James to give himself a final run with the Lakers. Pressure is on General Manager Rob Pelinka to truly upgrade the Lakers roster and give LeBron a realistic chance of contending for an NBA Championship in his last NBA chapter.