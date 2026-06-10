Lakers’ LeBron James Names Himself as the Greatest Basketball Player of All Time

When it comes to the question of who is the greatest basketball player of all time, or GOAT if you will, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has frequently been mentioned alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and several other of the game’s greats.

During a recent interview with Time magazine, James was asked to weigh in on the debate himself, and he provided an expected answer.

LeBron James is Taking Himself in the GOAT Debate

Unsurprisingly, James selected himself as the game’s GOAT, though he contended that any other elite competitor in the same position would also pick themselves, which is probably true. After all, it’s tough to imagine Jordan admitting that anyone was truly better than him.

“I’m not taking nobody over me. There’s no question. But I think Mike will say the same thing. Rest his soul, Kobe will say the same thing. Magic will say the same thing. Bird will say the same thing. Shaq could say the same thing. The late great Wilt. Kareem,” James said.

“I don’t think none of us are going to take somebody else. If there’s a general manager and he’s eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it’s gonna be hard not to take me, champ.”

James is obviously entitled to his opinion, and there would be millions of others out there who would agree with him. Given the success that he’s enjoyed combined with the impact that he’s had on the game, he absolutely has a case as the greatest of all time.

LeBron James Provides Retirement Update

In the same interview, James, 41, provided some insight into how he will decide when to call it a career and hang up his signature Nikes. James, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has already played an NBA-record 23 seasons in the league.

“It’s up to the mind,” James said. “Where the mind goes, the body will lay. When I’m not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start my preparation, if I’m out of love with getting to practice 2½ hours beforehand, then I know I’ll be done. Because then I’m going to start cheating the game.”

Given how impactful he still is as a player, it would be somewhat surprising if James walked away at this point. But, the possibility can’t be ruled out.