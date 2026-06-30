Lakers Learn LeBron James’ Likely Landing Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially entered life after LeBron James.

Now comes the question everyone across the NBA is asking:

Where does the four-time NBA champion go next?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the answer may be the Lakers’ longtime Western Conference rival.

Speaking during Bleacher Report‘s free agency coverage shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported James had informed Los Angeles he would continue his career elsewhere, Fischer identified the Golden State Warriors as the destination he believes makes the most sense.

“That to me seems to be the most likely landing spot for LeBron,” Fischer said. “He is going to now test the open market.”

The prediction arrives only a few moments after James officially ended one of the most consequential chapters in Lakers history.

Lakers Shift Fully to Luka Dončić

Fischer believes James’ departure reflects diverging priorities between the future Hall of Famer and the Lakers.

After acquiring Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade last season, Los Angeles has increasingly shifted its long-term focus toward building around the 27-year-old superstar.

“They’re starting to feel some type of pressure that they need to build a legitimate title contender around Luka Dončić’s heliocentric pick-and-roll playmaking and not be a team that is built around LeBron James,” Fischer said.

James, meanwhile, remains in pursuit of a fifth NBA championship.

Following another disappointing playoff exit, Fischer suggested both sides recognized it was time to move in different directions.

Warriors Offer Championship Opportunity

Fischer believes Golden State may now provide James with his clearest path to another title.

The Warriors have spent recent days positioning themselves for an aggressive offseason, beginning with Kristaps Porzingis‘ two-year contract extension that preserves financial flexibility.

Charania also reported earlier that Golden State has explored an ambitious scenario that would reunite James with former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That plan would require the Warriors to first acquire Davis before signing James.

Fischer’s prediction suggests Golden State has become the early favorite if those dominoes begin to fall.

LeBron Reportedly Willing to Sacrifice Salary

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Fischer’s report involved James’ willingness to take less money in pursuit of another championship.

“We are being told, and have some belief that LeBron would be willing to come to Golden State somewhere around the $15 million mid-level exception,” Fischer said.

Such a contract would represent a dramatic pay cut for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who has spent virtually his entire career on maximum contracts.

If accurate, it significantly expands the number of contenders capable of pursuing him.

Lakers Watch Free Agency From Afar

Golden State isn’t expected to be alone.

Fischer noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers remain a legitimate reunion possibility, while the Miami Heat have also generated leaguewide speculation following their acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Still, Fischer repeatedly returned to the Warriors as the team best positioned to capitalize on James’ availability.

For the Lakers, however, the focus has already shifted.

After eight seasons, one championship and countless milestones together, Los Angeles is officially building around Dončić.

Where James ultimately lands remains undecided.

But if Fischer’s prediction proves accurate, the Lakers could soon find themselves watching one of the greatest players in NBA history chase another championship in a Warriors uniform.