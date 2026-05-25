Lakers’ LeBron James’ Record-Setting NBA Streak Officially Snapped

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James‘ record-setting streak of All-NBA selections has officially been snapped.

James played in just 60 regular season games for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season, so he was ineligible for award and All-NBA consideration. As a result, when the All-NBA teams were officially announced, James wasn’t included for the first time in over 20 years.

LeBron James’ Streak of 21 Consecutive All-NBA Selections Comes to an End

James failed to earn an All-NBA nod following his 2003-04 rookie campaign. Since then, James had made an All-NBA team every single season until this year. That’s 21 straight seasons with an All-NBA selection, which is by far the longest streak in NBA history.

During the streak, James earned 13 All-NBA First-Team selections, four Second-Team selections and four Third-Team nods. Here’s the breakdown with the years included:

13× All-NBA First Team (2006, 2008–2018, 2020)

4× All-NBA Second Team (2005, 2007, 2021, 2025)

4× All-NBA Third Team (2019, 2022–2024)

James is the NBA’s all-time leader in All-NBA selections with his total of 21. Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are second on the list behind James with 15 selections each.

Are LeBron James’ All-NBA Days Officially Over?

So, are James’ All-NBA days officially over? That’s tough to say. If he had met the 65-game threshold this season, James might have received some Third-Team consideration given the all-around impact that he’s still able to have at this late stage of his career.

In his 60 appearances for the Lakers this season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per performance. Though not as gaudy as James’ numbers from the past, that’s still All-NBA-level production.

However, it’s’ difficult to imagine James playing in 65 games in a season again given that playing that much probably isn’t in his best interest at 41 years old, especially if he’s trying to remain healthy throughout an entire season and into the playoffs. Plus, we don’t even know where, or if, James will be playing next season, so it’s tough to predict what type of statistical impact he could have.

Regardless of what the future holds for James, we can’t overlook how impressive his past has been. We’ll likely never see another player with the talent, longevity and durability to make 21 straight All-NBA teams.