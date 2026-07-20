Lakers Learn Potential Date for First LeBron James Reunion

The first look at the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James could come against James himself.

Golden State announced Monday that it will open its 2026 preseason against the Lakers on Oct. 6 at Chase Center. The matchup would create an immediate reunion if James chooses the Warriors as his next team.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific time in San Francisco.

James remains an unrestricted free agent and has not announced his destination. Golden State is one of several contenders pursuing him, making the potential matchup hypothetical.

Even if James signs with the Warriors, there is no guarantee he would play in the preseason opener. Established stars often receive limited minutes or sit out early exhibition games.

But the timing introduces a compelling possibility: James’ first appearance in another NBA uniform could come against the franchise he left after eight seasons.

LeBron James Could Face New-Look Lakers Immediately

James informed the Lakers at the beginning of free agency that he intended to play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season, ending a Los Angeles tenure that began in 2018 and included the 2020 NBA championship.

The Lakers responded by accelerating their transition to a roster built around Luka Dončić.

They acquired Walker Kessler in a costly sign-and-trade with Utah, retained Austin Reaves on a historic contract and added Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin previously reported that Dončić is “excited” about the Lakers’ offseason moves after James’ departure. The Slovenian star personally confirmed that enthusiasm during an interview with Golf Channel while attending The Open Championship.

“Yeah, I think we have a really good team,” Dončić said. “I’m very excited to start a new season. Obviously, the last season didn’t end how we wanted, so I’m very excited for a new one.”

The Oct. 6 game could provide the first public look at the revamped roster Dončić praised—and potentially place the Lakers’ new franchise centerpiece directly across from their former one.

James’ son Bronny also remains with the Lakers, adding another personal layer to a possible reunion.

Warriors Offer LeBron James Two Compelling Reasons

A move to Golden State would allow James to form a historic partnership with Stephen Curry after spending much of the past decade as one of the Warriors’ defining rivals.

James and Curry met in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018. They later demonstrated their compatibility while leading Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But Golden State’s potential advantage extends beyond basketball.

The Warriors would allow James to remain close to the Los Angeles home where his wife, Savannah, and daughter, Zhuri, have built their lives over the past eight years.

James recently acknowledged that Zhuri, who is nearly 12, is carrying significant influence in the family’s discussions. Bronny is continuing his NBA career, while Bryce is preparing for college at Arizona. Zhuri’s daily routine would therefore be affected most by another cross-country move.

James said he spoke privately with his daughter before his departure from the Lakers became public, explaining that he would play elsewhere and asking how she felt about him spending more time away.

“The family portion is a big thing, too,” James said during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears later argued that James’ comments strengthened Golden State’s candidacy. Playing in the Bay Area would leave James only a short flight from Southern California, unlike moves to Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia or Minnesota.

The Warriors can offer James both a partnership with Curry and a practical way to pursue another championship without uprooting his family.

Warriors Remain in LeBron James Sweepstakes

Last weekend’s odds from Underdog Fantasy recently gave Golden State a 17% implied probability of signing James. Miami led at 35%, followed by Cleveland at 29% and Philadelphia at 13%.

McMenamin reported on SportsCenter that recent league conversations favored an Eastern Conference contender, particularly Miami or Cleveland. But he emphasized that no known finalist had been eliminated.

James also indicated during Fanatics Fest in New York that his announcement was approaching.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” he said.

The NBA’s regular-season schedule has not been released, so a more consequential Lakers-James reunion remains undated.

For now, Oct. 6 represents the earliest possibility.

If James selects Golden State and plays in the preseason opener, the Lakers’ post-James era could begin with Dončić leading a rebuilt roster against the franchise cornerstone he replaced.