Lakers’ LeBron James Tipped as 2025 MVP by 7-Time NBA Champion

Despite turning 40 this season, LeBron James is still having a stellar year for the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran superstar is currently averaging 24.8 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists over 55 games. He’s shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

According to former Lakers forward and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, James should be among the front runners for the 2025 MVP award.

“If Lebron James got the same calls as SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), he would be averaging 30+ points a game, and it’d be no question who’s MVP because he’s so much better, physically, stronger,” Horry posted on X. “… He should be MVP because he’s putting in that type of work.”

James is still a top-10 or top-15 player in the NBA. He’s still breaking records, and has shown no sign of slowing down. Judging by his current physical condition, he could still play elite-level basketball for another five or six years.

Lakers’ LeBron James is Drawing Criticism

Recently, James slammed the way NBA media cover the league, especially in terms of how they talk about star players. His comments drew a mixed reaction from fans and media alike. However, it would appear that veteran reporter Jason Whitlock took exception to James’ comments.

“The LeBron James pity party must end,” Whitlock wrote on X. “He chose to enter the Opinion Olympics. He launched a barbershop talk show and now wants to complain about barbershop sports conversations. Stop it. He decided to bring his unqualified opinions into the political arena…He made himself polarizing…He made the NBA polarizing…These whining jocks defending him need to man up and take responsibility. Can’t take the heat from the fire they built.”

James is no stranger to criticism. He’s been in the limelight since his high school days. However, his latest comments have shone a light on an aspect of NBA coverage that has long created a divide between players, the media and fans. As such, there was always going to be a degree of pushback, both good and bad.

Lakers Not Expected to Challenge This Season

Despite James’ elite level of play this season, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe the Lakers can embark on a deep postseason run if they’re scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets.

“What happens if the Lakers end up as the sixth seed, and Denver ends up in the three,” Smith said on a Feb. 19 episode of ESPN’s First Take. “Then, they get Denver in the first round again. They’re going home. They’re not beating the Denver Nuggets…In fairness to the Lakers, the went to the Western Conference Finals two years ago, then they ran into Denver. Last year, they got Denver in the first round…So, the objective is you’ve gotta watch yourself…If you’re smart, you’ve got to avoid the Nuggets as much as you can.”

Los Angeles has been a stern opponent since adding Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith to the rotation. In fact, JJ Redick’s team ranks first in defensive rating over the last two weeks. Nevertheless, the Nuggets have been a thorn in the Lakers’ side in recent years. Perhaps now, with James at his current level and Doncic next to him, the Lakers are ready to overcome the Nuggets and make a push for the NBA Finals.