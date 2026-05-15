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Lakers’ LeBron James Urged to Leave Los Angeles for Final Act

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs. After being swept by the Thunder, the offseason has arrived earlier than they were hoping for. With Luka Doncic missing the entire postseason, they didn’t have much of a shot to advance.

There are several big decisions that Los Angeles has to make. There is a potential for Austin Reaves to become a free agent. LeBron James is a free agent. Several other bench players are free agents, as well. James is the one who is receiving the most attention, though.

As he approaches the end of his career, James is now being urged to leave Los Angeles for his final act.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues with a referee. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

LeBron James Urged to Leave the Lakers

Several writers from The Athletic believe that James is better off leaving Los Angeles. A lot of them believe that he should return to Cleveland, which is where it all began.

“While there are many places where James’ career could end, there is only one place where it should end: Cleveland…Playing for a real contender, in the city where it all started and in the region where he was born and raised, would be the perfect finishing touch, the cherry on the sundae that is among sports’ all-time great careers,” writes John Hollinger.

“No one would appreciate a LeBron farewell tour more than those who were there when it started. A perfect ending to a brilliant career,” wrote Doug Haller.

James leaving Los Angeles has been rumored for quite a while. He was the third option on this Lakers team, behind both Doncic and Reaves. At this point in his career, that is where he is most effective. However, is that version of the Lakers good enough to win a championship?

It doesn’t look like it right now. Doncic’s postseason health has been a question for the past two years. James will only miss more games as he ages, as well. The Lakers might want James to move on so that they can fully build around Doncic for the future.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks on during a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Los Angeles has Many Questions to Answer This Offseason

Apart from James’ future, LA has many other questions to answer with the roster. They will likely try to re-sign Reaves, but what does that contract look like? Do the Lakers bring back Rui Hachimura after his blazing-hot shooting during the playoffs?

Improving the frontcourt at large should also be something they look at. While the Lakers would love to be able to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, that seems highly unlikely at this point. They just don’t have the assets required to land him. That means they need to go elsewhere.

Los Angeles could have as much as $50 million in cap space this summer. Using that space wisely will determine whether or not they can close the gap that the Thunder and the Spurs have on every other team in the Western Conference.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Lakers’ LeBron James Urged to Leave Los Angeles for Final Act

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