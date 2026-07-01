Lakers Eye Major LeBron Replacement as $52 Million Star Looks for New Team

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has been put to overdrive following the news of LeBron James’ exit from the franchise after eight seasons.

Without James — who produced nearly 21 points per game while shooting over 51% from the floor last season — the Lakers are in serious danger of losing some major wing production. That is, unless they make a significant free agency move to replace James.

Amid all the talk surrounding Jalen Duren, who is reportedly pushing to leave the Detroit Pistons as an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers have their eyes on another Piston — veteran swingman Tobias Harris.

Lakers Potentially in Line for a Major Signing After LeBron James Exit

Watching a 60-win team lose two pivotal starting pieces in the same offseason — or maybe even the same week — would border on insanity. But that’s where the Pistons are. According to The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick, Detroit is at risk of losing Harris, who is set to conduct a free agent meeting with five teams.

“The 33-year-old unrestricted free agent was the Pistons’ second-most productive player in the playoffs (behind Cade Cunningham), averaging 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds,” Amick reported Tuesday. “Yet Harris will be visiting with five teams at the start of free agency, according to a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing negotiations. (It’s not clear whether the meetings are virtual, phone or in person, or which teams are in play). At minimum, that means the prospect of Detroit losing Harris is somewhat real. In turn, the Pistons suddenly find themselves somewhat in danger of taking a step backward this summer.”

Landing Harris Would Seriously Make Up for Losing James

Perhaps the Lakers hoped they wouldn’t lose James. But here they are. After eight years, the NBA’s all time leading scorer is packing his bags to head … to Golden State? To Cleveland again? Back to Miami?

With no more James, the Lakers have a serious hole at a crucial position. Harris — who is coming off an impressive playoff run for the Pistons, who albeit had somewhat an underwhelming one — is arguably L.A.’s best bet to fill James’ shoes.

Not that Harris is a multi-time MVP talent like James, but the Pistons star has been good-ol’ reliable in his 15 seasons.

Last season, Harris registered 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the floor in 63 games. In the playoffs, he was the epitome of a “playoff riser” with averages of 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14 games.

If the Lakers can get 18 points per game out of Harris next season, it might as well be considered a superstar free agent signing.

It is unclear if the Lakers are one of the five teams Harris will meet with this week, but ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenmain reported Tuesday that the Lakers have registered interest in the 33-year-old wing.

Adding Harris would bring the forward back to Los Angeles, where he played roughly one season for the Clippers. Luka Doncic could use a player with Harris’ experience and scoring ability.