Lakers Expected to Replace LeBron James With Exciting Young 6’10” Wing

How JJ Redick sets up the Los Angeles Lakers will be up to him, but there is already a general idea of what to expect. The main core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler is primed to start. That is just three of five starting spots confirmed.

Doncic and Reaves are likely to be the only two starters from last season to retain their spot. That is no surprise in that aspect, and the need for a new starting center has positioned Kessler in the starting unit. It leaves the two forward positions left in the lineup, with Quentin Grimes speculated to start on the wing.

According to The Athletic Law Murray, what is left for the Lakers will be to get a LeBron James-esque piece to have a decent starting team.

“The fifth starting spot is less obvious,” Murray wrote. “A player who I feel would get the best chance initially to replace James is on a minimum contract: Ziaire Williams, the former Brooklyn Nets forward who last season was involved in an altercation with Doncic that led to a technical foul and Doncic ‘s subsequent suspension.”

Williams was one of several new additions this offseason. He is speculated to be a rotational piece but could have a chance to contribute in a more significant role.

Lakers to Initially Replace James with Ziaire Williams?

Williams, 25, moved to L.A. from Brooklyn and signed a one-year deal. He is a low-risk addition, and the Lakers got him at a young age. He will most likely be used in the forward rotation either behind Grimes or whoever starts at power forward.

Minutes are most likely guaranteed for Williams; how big or small those minutes are cannot be certain. However, if he starts and impresses, his minutes will be up.

Replacing James is impossible, but the Lakers can work with a similar profile — strength, athleticism and work rate. Williams is a good shout.

“The Lakers’ interest in Jonathan Kuminga, despite already having a full roster, offered a clue about what they were looking for in a diluted version of what James gave them last season,” Murray added.

Perhaps if Kuminga had worked out, the situation would be different now. Williams is still a close option for getting such athleticism.

Williams played 56 games for the Nets last season and had a career-high year in points.

What Williams Can Offer

Williams can fill in at the small forward or power forward spot. It makes him a versatile piece.

He is not the best shooting option, having shot 34.3 percent from beyond the arc last season. However, his range is decent enough and he actually attempts them. He could be a good fit alongside Doncic.

“Williams is a 6-foot-9 former lottery pick with a willingness to shoot 3s, defend and run,” Murray wrote. “His ability to be proficient in those three things will determine if he can secure a starting role that will rely on him to be the top wing defender so Doncic, listed at 6-8 and 230 pounds, can guard power forwards and clean up on the boards.”

The Lakers have Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Williams and Jarred Vanderbilt all currently in line in the power forward spot. All players have their respective strengths and weaknesses but that is one position that isn’t yet locked in in terms of a starting spot.