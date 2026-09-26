Lakers Linked to 6’6″ Lethal 3-and-D Starting Wing to Pair With Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka fueled the trade-rumor fire when he revealed that the team could make a move to resolve its roster squeeze.

“Behind that evaluation of who’s emerging in camp, there’s also consolidation trades that could still be looked at — trading two guys out, bringing one in,” Pelinka said in his 40-minute season-opening press conference with head coach JJ Redick. “There’s a number of ways that that could be addressed.”

While that doesn’t necessarily mean the Lakers have eyes on a player who could come right in and land a starting job, fans immediately took that as a way to hope for a needle-moving trade addition. Of course, there have been numerous players speculated as potential Lakers trade targets, especially with L.A.’s need for another starting-caliber wing. One player who has been particularly popular in Lakers trade rumors is Derrick Jones Jr. of the cross-town Clippers. Although some remain doubtful that Clippers would do business with their arch rivals, that could change in the wake of the NBA punishing the franchise for violating the league’s salary cap rules.

Jones Named a Top Lakers Trade Target

Seemingly out of nowhere, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus presented a list of players whom the Lakers might put at the top of pursuit list, with Jones landing at No. 3. Jones, who shared the court with Luka Doncic in their time with the Dallas Mavericks, could be one of the safer bets out there for the Lakers if the Clippers are willing to deal their veteran swingman.

“Initially, the Clippers will see what the veterans can do together with Brandon Ingram, Darius Garland, Max Strus, former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, and Derrick Jones Jr., among others,” Pincus wrote. “The real priority is building for the future by developing Keaton Wagler and other young players while preserving long-term flexibility. LA may struggle to rebuild via the draft and through trade without movable first-round picks; cap room appears to be the path forward. That could make the Clippers a seller by the deadline.”

If Jones becomes available ahead of the trade deadline, that would change the kind of offer the Lakers could make considering they are facing a roster crunch and will either waive a player or execute a trade before the season starts. But if the Clippers were willing to move Jones now, the Lakers could craft some sort of trade package.

“The Lakers could build a trade around players like Knecht, LaRavia, and Hardy, but the Clippers would prioritize draft considerations,” Pincus wrote. “The Lakers only have the first-round swap in 2032 available (outside of swapping already-swapped firsts, which don’t hold as much appeal), but the Clippers don’t have a 2032 first to work with.”

Jones Would Fill a Major Roster Need

That is not to entirely conclude that the Lakers are toast if they fail to land Jones or another proven starting wing. L.A. was busy in free agency for a reason. The team signed the likes of Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili for a reason. While neither player possesses the pedigree of Jones, the Lakers would be reasonably confident entering the season with either player as the starting power forward.

Jones, however, is the stronger and safer option. But if the Lakers don’t get him now, that doesn’t mean they can’t acquire him later, especially if the power forward position remains unsolved after the 2026-27 season.

“Can the Lakers capitalize and potentially get a wing that they can use in Derrick Jones Jr., who also has experience playing with Luka Doncic?” team reporter Trevor Lane said on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “Even as easily as walking back the idea that they could trade Derrick Jones Jr. … I do have him on my list of players that I think the Lakers can and will target next summer with their midlevel exception. Can you do a little bit of free agency shopping, get Derrick Jones Jr., give him an extension right now, and rather than have to pursue him in free agency next year, get it done, add the player currently and off you go.”

Jones is entering the final season of his contract, and the Clippers would likely be doing themselves a favor if they shopped Jones instead of giving him a new deal. After all, getting docked five first round picks is no funny business. And even though Jones isn’t guaranteed to return the Clippers a first round pick, something is far better than nothing.