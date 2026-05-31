Lakers Linked to Former Top-5 Pick as New Trade Buzz Emerges

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to spend the offseason searching for players who complement Luka Dončić‘s strengths, and one NBA insider believes a defensive-minded wing could emerge as a surprise target.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Joe Cowley recently offered a bold prediction for the Chicago Bulls‘ offseason, suggesting that Isaac Okoro could ultimately land in Los Angeles.

“WILD-CARD PREDICTION: After landing Wilson with the No. 4 pick and finding no takers on a trade for Williams, Graham will send Okoro to the Lakers for a package that includes future draft assets,” Cowley wrote.

While purely speculative for now, the proposed move checks several boxes for a Lakers team balancing championship aspirations with long-term roster construction around Dončić.

Isaac Okoro Fits Lakers’ Search for Athletic Defensive Wings

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, one of the Lakers’ primary offseason goals is to surround Dončić with players who fit a proven blueprint.

That list includes shooting, rim protection and athletic defensive wings.

Okoro has built his NBA reputation on the defensive end.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is entering his seventh season and remains one of the league’s more versatile perimeter defenders. At 25 years old, he also fits the Lakers’ timeline better than many veteran free-agent options.

Last season with Chicago, Okoro appeared in 63 games and averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing roughly 27 minutes per game.

Though not a high-volume scorer, his ability to defend multiple positions could make him an intriguing fit alongside Dončić and a Lakers core expected to undergo significant changes this summer.

Lakers Have Draft Assets to Explore Trades

Unlike previous offseasons, Los Angeles enters the summer with flexibility.

According to Marks, the Lakers possess two tradeable first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with additional swap rights and cap flexibility depending on how free agency unfolds. They could also trade their No. 25 pick of this year’s draft.

The franchise could create as much as $47 million in cap room if several veterans depart, while maintaining the ability to pursue trades and free-agent additions.

Cowley’s prediction specifically mentioned future draft compensation as the centerpiece of a potential deal for Okoro.

The Lakers’ limited but valuable draft assets could allow president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka to pursue upgrades without sacrificing core contributors.

Bulls Wing Acknowledges Uncertain Future

Okoro himself acknowledged after the season that his future remains uncertain.

“Yeah, I think I’ll just control what I can control,” Okoro said. “I’ll go into the offseason and try to figure out how I can be a better player for next season. It’s the NBA, it’s the business, and I can be traded again somewhere.”

The forward added that trade rumors have become part of life in the league.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” Okoro said. “I’ve only been traded one time, but in Cleveland, come every offseason I felt like I could have been traded.”

Lakers Continue Building Around Luka Dončić

The Lakers’ roster-building strategy centers on maximizing Dončić’s prime years after he signed a three-year, $165 million extension that begins next season.

Los Angeles finished with 53 wins and reached the Western Conference semifinals before falling to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Austin Reaves, LeBron James and several key rotation players facing important contract decisions, Pelinka is expected to aggressively explore ways to improve the roster.

Whether Cowley’s prediction ultimately becomes reality remains to be seen.

But if the Lakers prioritize adding younger, athletic defenders capable of covering for Dončić on the perimeter, Okoro’s name is one worth monitoring as the offseason approaches.