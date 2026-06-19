Lakers Linked to ‘Gettable’ 39-Percent 3-Point Shooter Amid Smart, Kennard Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers could have another backcourt option to monitor this offseason.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday in The Stein Line that there is a growing perception around the league that guard Coby White could be “gettable” despite the Charlotte Hornets‘ desire to retain him.

The report arrived as ESPN’s Dave McMenamin identified White as one of several unrestricted free agents who could fit alongside Luka Doncic in Los Angeles.

For a Lakers front office searching for more shooting, secondary playmaking and offensive versatility around Doncic, White checks several boxes.

Why Coby White Fits What Lakers Need

White revived his value after being acquired by Charlotte from the Chicago Bulls ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

The former lottery pick appeared in 21 games for the Hornets, all off the bench, averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1% from three-point range.

His most memorable moment came in the Play-In Tournament when he buried a clutch three-pointer that forced overtime against the Miami Heat.

At 26, White offers a combination of shot creation and perimeter shooting that the Lakers have lacked outside of Doncic and Austin Reaves. He can operate on or off the ball, run secondary pick-and-rolls and stretch defenses with his deep range.

Those skills make him a logical target for a Lakers team determined to maximize Doncic’s prime years.

Lakers Have Financial Flexibility

Los Angeles has more flexibility than many contenders entering free agency.

According to McMenamin, Austin Reaves carries a $20.9 million cap hold, allowing the Lakers to preserve nearly $50 million in cap space before re-signing their starting guard.

If the Lakers choose to operate as a cap-space team, they would have enough room to pursue White without needing a complicated sign-and-trade arrangement.

Charlotte, however, remains in a strong position to keep him.

The Hornets inherited White’s Bird rights in the trade with Chicago, enabling them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. They also sit comfortably below the luxury tax and possess three trade exceptions totaling $17.5 million.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, White is eligible to sign a three-year, $52.4 million extension with Charlotte before June 30, a substantial increase from the three-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Bulls.

Other Offseason Priorities Could Complicate Pursuit

Even if White becomes available, the Lakers may have competing priorities.

McMenamin reported that Los Angeles is interested in retaining both Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard.

Smart, who was recruited to Los Angeles by Doncic, reportedly enjoyed his role with the team and is seeking a new contract after arriving last season.

Kennard, meanwhile, averaged 11.5 points and shot 47.4% from three during the postseason after being acquired from Atlanta. The veteran sharpshooter has interest in making Los Angeles his long-term home.

Bringing back both veterans would significantly crowd the Lakers’ backcourt rotation and make it difficult to justify dedicating substantial cap space to another guard.

Still, Stein’s report that White could be attainable gives the Lakers another option to consider.

For a franchise intent on building a championship-caliber roster around Doncic, keeping tabs on a proven scorer who can shoot nearly 40% from three may be too appealing to ignore.