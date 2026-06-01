Lakers Linked to $239 Million All-NBA Star as LeBron James Exit Rumors Grow

The 2025-26 NBA season is down to its final two teams standing. As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are battling it out for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, 28 other franchises will explore what moves to make.

The Los Angeles Lakers are squarely in the mix of teams expected to make changes. With a generational star like Luka Doncic leading the way, the Lakers have no choice but to go full-throttle in constructing the roster.

Doncic, 27, is one of the NBA’s best point guards. What do all great point guards need? A star big man. Preferably a young and rapidly rising one.

According to LakeShowLife writer Maxwell Ogden, the Lakers ought to explore making a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder rising superstar Chet Holmgren.

“Offensively, Holmgren is a skilled big man who can space the floor, score inside, and even operate with a degree [of] efficacy in between. He’s a career 36.9 percent three-point shooter who shot 55.7 percent from the field while averaging a career-best 17.2 points per game in 2025-26. With a top-tier playmaker like Luka Doncic utilizing him in pick-and-roll sets, Holmgren would likely be positioned to become more assertive as a scorer based on usage and quality of playmaking alone.”

OKC May Look Elsewhere if Holmgren is a Trade Piece, But the Lakers Should Make a Run

It’s not often a 24-year-old All-NBA player is available for trade. Firstly, it is important to clarify there are no reports stating the Thunder are open to trading Holmgren this summer.

The biggest reason why Holmgren has been speculated as a trade target right after the Thunder’s season ended is because of his disappointing performance in seven games of the Western Conference finals.

Holmgren’s numbers dropped steeply across the board, yes. And yes, he often looked reluctant to find his offense and shoot over smaller defenders. But he’s 24, ascending, already an All-Star All-NBA talent, has won a championship and is one of the best defenders in the league.

Before the conference finals, Holmgren was dominant through the first two rounds, where his stock grew even more. But suddenly, after one subpar series, many want to overlook that.

As for the Lakers’ side of things, Holmgren would create a magical pairing with Doncic, who is renowned for his masterful ability to generate offense for even non-offensive-minded big men.

Holmgren is a roughly 17 points per game scorer after just three NBA seasons. He has a solid-yet-developing post game and can shoot the ball from the perimeter.

The Roadblock in a Trade for Thunder Star

With the ever-changing business landscape of the NBA, making a trade for a player set to make roughly $240 million over five years is a tall order. But if the Lakers were to see LeBron James walk to another team this summer, that’ll afford them a ton more financial flexibility.

The Lakers would still need to pull plenty of strings to make a deal for Holmgren. As Ogden notes, paying Holmgren’s salary is one thing for the Lakers, but assessing whether he can live up to that large number is another.

The question, of course, is not whether Holmgren can make a positive impact,” Ogden wrote. “The question is if he can live up to the five-year, $239.25 million extension that kicks in during the 2026-27 season, starting with a $41.25 million salary. If the Lakers believe he can, then at least exploring a trade while hysteria persists would be wise.”

Adding Holmgren would make the Lakers — who are desperate for a major upgrade to their frontcourt — significantly better, especially if they were to retain their core from the 2025-26 season.