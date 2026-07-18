Lakers Linked to 6-Time All-Star to Form Elite Scoring Duo With Luka Doncic

An already eventful offseason doesn’t appear to be over yet for the Los Angeles Lakers, even after multiple free agent signings and a sign-and-trade.

The offseason fireworks erupted when LeBron James informed the Lakers of his plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season. James’ run in Los Angeles ended after eight years. From there, the Lakers pivoted quickly by re-signing Austin Reaves and adding Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade, as well as Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziarie Williams and Kevon Looney in free agency.

The Lakers are in ongoing pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who could be the last addition of the offseason. But with negotiations stuck in limbo, there’s a chance L.A. misses out on Kuminga, the 23-year-old star, opening the door for the franchise to potentially explore other available names on the market.

Lakers Mentioned Among Teams Linked to 6-Time All-Star Wing, Ideal Luka Doncic Fit

According to NBA reporter Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Lakers are among teams who have come up in connection to the former Raptors superstar.

“That’s quite aside from the fact that DeRozan will unquestionably draw interest elsewhere,” Smith wrote. “He’s been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers in various conversations and reports, all on the presumption that he could get a larger on-court role than in Toronto.”

DeRozan might be an excellent fall back option if the Lakers’ pursuit of Kuminga fizzles. Kuminga and the Lakers have shared mutual interest for weeks, but an agreement hasn’t been reached because of a gap in contract expectations.

Kuminga is reportedly exploring a deal that would pay him at least $15 million per year. With the Lakers unwilling to meet that price, they could look into adding DeMar DeRozan on a veteran’s minimum.

DeRozan Could Be Low-Risk/High-Reward Addition for L.A.

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings after a brief stint. DeRozan is not the perennial All-Star he was in Doncic’s early years in the NBA, but he remains an efficient scorer.

Last season, the three-time All-NBA performer averaged better than 18 points per game and registered a 49.7% field goal percentage, albeit for a Sacramento team that was among the worst in the league.

DeRozan is open to signing a minimum contract, according to reports, and might even be open to accepting a reserve role. Would DeRozan make sense for the Lakers on a roughly $4 million contract as the sixth man?

The Lakers and DeRozan have shared ties in recent years, especially in James’ earlier seasons with the franchise. There was some reporting that DeRozan was a player L.A. deeply considering targeting in a trade before ultimately acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in the 2021 offseason.

L.A. has interest in Kuminga because of his two-way ability; adding defense on the wing is something the team is strongly pursuing. DeRozan doesn’t fit that profile, but he is certainly someone who could make a scoring impact next to Doncic and Austin Reaves. After all, the Lakers lost nearly 21 points per game with the departure of James. DeRozan could help recover some of that.

DeRozan is older and a few steps past his prime, but he will garner significant interest from teams once James signs somewhere.