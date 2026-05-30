Lakers Linked to ‘Sneaky’ 7-Time All-Star Upgrade as Perfect Luka Doncic Fit

A second-round postseason exit has motivated the Los Angeles Lakers to seek a contention-worthy star to pair with Luka Doncic.

Not that they have lost faith in Austin Reaves, however, there is a growing sense that the current supporting cast may not be enough to contend for a championship.

According to Lakeshowlife’s Colin Keane, one intriguing name the Lakers can chase is Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

“There’s reason to believe that Donovan Mitchell has reached the end of his tenure in Cleveland, even if he’s still under contract for $50.1M next season (along with a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28),” Keane wrote. “The big question surrounding Mitchell and the Cavs this offseason is whether or not the two parties will agree to the four-year, $272 million max extension that Mitchell becomes eligible for on July 7.”

Mitchell could wait until next offseason to be eligible for a five-year supermax. However, there are uncertainties especially with the Cavs’ contention window falling short. To this note, Cleveland knows that they cannot risk keeping him in case he doesn’t agree to the new extension and they lose him for free next year.

What the Lakers Can Do to Land Mitchell

Depending on the decisions regarding LeBron James, who is entering free agency and Reaves with a player option, the Lakers will potentially be left with decent cap space. However, to pursue Mitchell, that space may not be enough which means that Rob Pelinka and his front office crew will have to dump significant salary.

One path involves sign-and-trade scenarios, possibly moving Reaves, whose next contract could approach a max deal. While the Lakers are expected to retain Reaves the franchise may attempt to lowball below the full maximum because surrounding Doncic with pieces will eat a huge chunk of the cap space.

Re-signing James while also adding Mitchell could be a setup for a big three with Doncic. But affording the salaries of these three superstars will push the Lakers over the luxury tax threshold. Mitchell is close to a supermax and only when he feels that he can get something close to that or around that will he move out of Cleveland.

The Lakers will also need to sacrifice a lot of future first-round assets to help facilitate a deal. Cleveland might demand young talent and picks in return, given Mitchell’s input.

Will the Doncic-Mitchell Duo Work?

A move for Mitchell will ultimately put the Lakers in a win-now window. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season. His numbers are always at an All-NBA level, however, he hasn’t led his team to the main glory.

“At his best, Mitchell is a top-10 player in the NBA who can single-handedly take over games with his athleticism and shot-making,” Keane added. “But he’s never proven he can lead a team to the promised land in the playoffs, and it feels like this year was a do-or-die situation for Mitchell and the Cavs.”

The Cavs made it to the Eastern Conference finals this year, one step further than they did last year. However, they suffered a sweep in the Finals by the New York Knicks. The Mitchell-James Harden duo didn’t work out as they expected.

A move to L.A. will give Mitchell a taste of a new environment as a co-star alongside Doncic. That backcourt duo looks formidable in every sense but will still face defensive headaches.

That said, the Lakers will have to bring in interior presence and players with a good defensive game to surround that duo. But all will have to be mid-level or lower as Mitchell’s addition to the roster will consume significant cap space.